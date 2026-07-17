National Bank Investments Announces July 2026 Cash Distributions for NBI ETFs and NBI Funds ETF Series

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National Bank of Canada

Jul 17, 2026, 08:30 ET

MONTREAL, July 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- National Bank Investments Inc. (‟NBI") announced today the July 2026 cash distribution amounts per unit for certain NBI Exchange-Traded Funds (‟NBI ETFs") and ETF Series of NBI Funds (‟NBI ETF Series").

Unitholders of record on July 24, 2026, will receive cash distributions on July 31, 2026, as detailed in the table below.

Fund Name

Ticker
(TSX)

Distribution

per Unit

Payment
Frequency

NBI Global Real Assets Income Fund - ETF Series

NREA

$0.0400

Monthly

NBI Active Canadian Preferred Shares ETF

NPRF

$0.1100

Monthly

NBI Unconstrained Fixed Income ETF

NUBF

$0.0800

Monthly

NBI High Yield Bond ETF

NHYB

$0.1000

Monthly

NBI Sustainable Canadian Bond ETF

NSCB

$0.0550

Monthly

NBI Canadian Dividend Income ETF

NDIV

$0.0750

Monthly

NBI Sustainable Canadian Corporate Bond ETF

NSCC

$0.0650

Monthly

NBI Sustainable Canadian Short Term Bond ETF

NSSB

$0.0300

Monthly

NBI Target 2026 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series

NTGA

$0.0140

Monthly

NBI Target 2027 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series

NTGB

$0.0150

Monthly

NBI Target 2028 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series

NTGC

$0.0160

Monthly

NBI Target 2029 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series

NTGD

$0.0210

Monthly

NBI Target 2030 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series

NTGE

$0.0170

Monthly

NBI Target 2031 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series

NTGF

$0.0180

Monthly

NBI Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund - ETF Series

NCPB

$0.0250

Monthly

About NBI ETFs and ETF Series of NBI Funds
NBI ETFs and ETF Series of NBI Funds are offered by NBI, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada and sold by authorized dealers. Management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in NBI ETFs or ETF Series of NBI Funds. Please read the simplified prospectus or ETF Facts documents before investing. NBI ETFs and ETF Series of NBI Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. NBI ETF units and units of ETF Series of NBI Funds are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About National Bank Investments Inc.
NBI is an investment funds management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals. As at June 30, 2026, assets under management in NBI products were valued at over $128 billion.

Guided by an open architecture strategy, NBI is dedicated to providing diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. NBI consistently strives to be recognized as a key partner by combining innovation and excellence. NBI's role is not limited to administrative aspects of management; NBI Advisory Services and its registered representatives form a team of specialists who provide information and advice to help advisors build portfolios adapted to their clients' financial needs. Follow NBI's activities at nbinvestments.ca or via social media.

NBI is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment, a member of Canada's Responsible Investment Association, and a founding participant in the Climate Engagement Canada initiative.

About National Bank of Canada
With $618 billion in assets as at April 30, 2026, National Bank of Canada (the "Bank") is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has more than 35,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

SOURCE National Bank of Canada

Information: Alexandre Guay, Chief Advisor, Public Affairs, National Bank of Canada, Tel.: 514-412-5125, [email protected]

Organization Profile

National Bank of Canada

Founded in 1859, National Bank of Canada offers financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients and governments across Canada. We are one of Canada’s six systemically important banks and among the most profitable banks on a global basis by return on...