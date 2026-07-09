National Bank Investments Launches the NBI SmartData Canadian Equity Fund with an Actively Managed ETF Series

MONTREAL, July 9, 2026 /CNW/ - National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI") announces the launch of the NBI SmartData Canadian Equity Fund (the "NBI Fund") including its exchange-traded series ("ETF Series").

The ETF Series of the NBI Fund has closed its initial offering of ETF Series units, and it will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") today. The NBI Fund's other series are already available for purchase.

« The launch of this fund expands our SmartData suite and reflects our commitment to meeting the needs of advisors and investors. By combining a systematic, data-driven approach with the expertise of our portfolio sub-advisor, we are offering an innovative way to access the Canadian market, with the flexibility of an actively managed ETF series », said Martin Felton, Vice-President, National Sales at National Bank Investments.

NBI SmartData Canadian Equity Fund

Series Name Ticker Symbol (TSX)/Fund Code Management fee1 Administration fee1 ETF Series NSDC 0.30 % 0.05 % Advisor Series NBC5494 1.30 % 0.05 % F Series NBC794 0.30 % 0.05 % Investor Series NBC394 1.30 % 0.05 % T5 Series NBC5492 1.30 % 0.05 % F5 Series NBC5792 0.30 % 0.05 %

1 The annual management and administration fees are based on the average daily net asset value of the NBI Fund. These management and administration fees, plus applicable taxes, will accrue daily and be paid monthly.

The NBI SmartData Canadian Equity Fund's investment objective is to provide long-term capital growth. This fund invests directly, or through investments in securities of other mutual funds, in a portfolio mainly composed of equities of Canadian companies.

NBI acts as portfolio manager for the NBI Fund and has retained the services of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. as portfolio sub-advisor.

About NBI Funds

NBI Funds (the "Funds") are offered by National Bank Investments Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada and sold by authorized dealers. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus of the Funds before investing. The Funds' securities are not insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer. The Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. ETF Series units of the Funds are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. ETF Series of the Funds do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity.

About National Bank Investments Inc.

National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI") is an investment funds management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals As at March 31, 2026, assets under management in NBI products were valued at over $115.51 billion.

Guided by an open architecture strategy, NBI is dedicated to providing diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. NBI consistently strives to be recognized as a key partner by combining innovation and excellence. NBI's role is not limited to administrative aspects of management; NBI Advisory Services and its registered representatives form a team of specialists who provide information and advice to help advisors build portfolios adapted to their clients' financial needs. Follow NBI's activities at nbinvestments.ca or via social media such as YouTube and LinkedIn.

National Bank Investments is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment, a member of Canada's Responsible Investment Association, and a founding participant in the Climate Engagement Canada initiative.

About National Bank of Canada

With $618 billion in assets as at April 30, 2026, National Bank of Canada (the "Bank") is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has more than 35,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

SOURCE National Bank of Canada

Information: Alexandre Guay, Chief Advisor, Public Affairs, National Bank of Canada, Tel.: 514-412-5125, [email protected]