MONTREAL, Feb. 24, 2026 /CNW/ - National Bank (the "Bank") is pleased to announce a multi-year partnership with Victoria Mboko, an athlete who embodies the future of Canadian tennis and captured the title at the most recent National Bank Open presented by Rogers. This collaboration reflects the Bank's commitment to advancing women's tennis in Canada and working towards equity in the sport.

This partnership ties in with the Bank's continued support for the Game. Set. Equity. program, launched in 2023 in collaboration with Tennis Canada. This program, presented by National Bank, was designed to create lasting change in Canada's tennis ecosystem and give women and girls the same opportunities, the same recognition--particularly in terms of the prize money offered at the National Bank Open--and the same conditions for success as their male counterparts, from the playground to the pro tours.

By becoming National Bank's new tennis ambassador, Victoria Mboko will play a key role in promoting the Bank's tennis initiatives. Her commitment to the next generation along with her natural alignment with the Bank's values of perseverance and equality make her a strong ambassador for advancing the conversation and making women's sport more visible in Canada.

Concrete results already being noticed

Since the launch of Game. Set. Equity., many major advances have been achieved:

Equal prize money is coming to the National Bank Open: In 2026, the prize money gap between men and women will narrow to 21% and will reach parity in 2027 .

and will reach parity . Since 2023, close to $300,000 has been invested as part of this initiative to promote the participation, retention and advancement of women and girls in tennis. In 2025, 28 organizations across Canada received funding to encourage girls and women to play.

across Canada received funding to encourage girls and women to play. Women's participation in tennis is now at 46%, compared to 29.2% in 2021, according to the ITF 2024 Global Tennis Report.

Quotes

"National Bank is excited to partner with Victoria Mboko, an athlete whose talent and determination perfectly embody the future of Canadian tennis. For the Bank, this partnership ties in with our commitment to advance women's sport and equity in tennis, while shining a light on her inspiring journey. This collaboration is an extension of our Game. Set. Equity. program, created with Tennis Canada, which is taking concrete action to give women and girls all the space they deserve in the sport."

– Lucie Blanchet, strategic advisor to senior management, National Bank

"I am so honoured to partner with National Bank, an organization that's truly committed to equity and tennis development in Canada. This partnership is a way for me to reach out and inspire young athletes who dream of making their way into our sport."

– Victoria Mboko, athlete and champion of the 2025 National Bank Open

About Game. Set. Equity.

Presented by National Bank, in collaboration with Tennis Canada, the commitment to Game. Set. Equity. is an ambitious and holistic strategy that details how Tennis Canada will advance equity for women and girls at all levels of the tennis ecosystem in Canada, from the playground to the pro tours. This commitment, which marks the beginning of a new era for Canadian tennis, is the first of its kind in Tennis Canada's history. To learn more about Game. Set. Equity., go to https://www.tenniscanada.com/change-game/game-set-equity.

