MONTREAL, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ - National Bank of Canada (the "Bank") (TSX: NA) announced today the release and filing with securities regulators of the notice of its annual meeting of the holders of common shares (the "Meeting") and its Management Proxy Circular (the "Circular"). The Bank is also publishing its 2025 Corporate Social Responsibility Statement today, while its 2025 Sustainability Report will be published on March 10, 2026.

Notice of Meeting and Circular

With these publications, the Bank is inviting its shareholders to express their position on various topics submitted to a vote such as director nominees, the approach to executive compensation, the appointment of the independent auditor, as well as the Bank's governance practices. It is also an opportunity for the Bank to communicate its achievements, current projects as well as report on its commitments to ensure its continued success.

The Circular can be consulted on the websites of the Bank and SEDAR+. The Meeting will be held in Montreal at National Bank Place, 800 St-Jacques Street, Montreal, Quebec in a hybrid format, on April 24, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). Shareholders who wish to attend the Meeting in person, via live webcast or by phone are asked to go to nbc.ca for information on how to participate.

If you have any questions regarding the information in the Circular, the Meeting, or if you require assistance with voting, you may contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group, a proxy solicitation firm mandated by the Bank, by calling or texting "INFO" to 1‑877‑452‑7184 (toll free in Canada/U.S.A), 1-416-304-2011 (International), or by email at [email protected].

Sustainability Disclosure

The Bank also announced that its 2025 Corporate Social Responsibility Statement is now available on the website of the Bank and SEDAR+.

The 2025 Sustainability Report will be accessible on the Bank's website on March 10, 2026. It will highlight the Bank's key achievements on environmental, social and governance matters over the past fiscal year.

About National Bank of Canada

With $606 billion in assets as at January 31, 2026, National Bank of Canada is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has more than 35,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

SOURCE National Bank of Canada

For more information: Marianne Ratté, Senior Vice President and Head, Investor Relations and Corporate Services Financial Performance Management, National Bank of Canada, [email protected]; Jean-François Cadieux, Assistant Vice President, Public Affairs, National Bank of Canada, Jean-franç[email protected]