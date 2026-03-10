MONTREAL, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ - National Bank of Canada (the "Bank") (TSX: NA) announces that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") and the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions have approved an amendment to the Bank's normal course issuer bid.

This amendment is intended to increase the maximum number of the Bank's issued and outstanding common shares that may be repurchased for cancellation under the current normal course issuer bid, by allowing the repurchase of up to 14,500,000 common shares, representing 3.70% of the Bank's 392,169,565 issued and outstanding common shares as at September 11, 2025.

The program, launched on September 25, 2025, originally allowed the Bank to repurchase up to 8,000,000 common shares, representing 2.04% of its issued and outstanding common shares as at September 11, 2025. As at February 28, 2026, the Bank had repurchased 6,376,200 common shares at an average price of $165.75 under the current normal course issuer bid, representing 1.63% of the issued and outstanding common shares as at September 11, 2025, when the Bank filed its initial application with the TSX.

The amendment will take effect on March 12, 2026. The program will terminate on September 24, 2026, as previously announced. No other terms of the current normal course issuer bid have been amended.

All repurchases will be made through the facilities of the TSX and/or other Canadian alternative trading systems at the prevailing market price at the time of acquisition and will be made in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements. Common shares may also be repurchased by other means permitted under applicable securities laws, including through private agreements. Any private purchase made pursuant to an exemption granted by a securities regulatory authority will be at a discount to the prevailing market price.

National Bank Financial Inc. ("NBF") has been retained to act as the designated broker to repurchase the Bank's shares under the normal course issuer bid. The Bank has established an automatic share repurchase plan under which NBF may, subject to certain pre-established criteria, periodically purchase the Bank's common shares in accordance with the normal course issuer bid. The plan will be amended to reflect the increase in the maximum number of the Bank's common shares that may be repurchased for cancellation. The actual number of common shares to be repurchased, the timing of such repurchases and the price at which the common shares will be repurchased will depend on future market conditions. All common shares repurchased will be cancelled.

In accordance with TSX rules, the Bank is entitled to purchase up to 465,791 common shares on any single trading day (excluding purchases made under the block purchase exception), which represents 25% of the average daily trading volume of its common shares during the six full calendar months preceding the launch of the normal course issuer bid, being 1,863,165 common shares.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release regarding the Bank's intention to amend its normal course issuer bid are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are intended to help the Bank's shareholders understand the Bank's financial position and operating results as at the dates indicated and for the periods then ended, as well as the Bank's vision, strategic objectives and performance targets, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and intentions that the Bank considers reasonable as at that date, and are subject to inherent uncertainties and risks, many of which are beyond the Bank's control. There is a strong possibility that the Bank's explicit or implicit forecasts, projections, expectations or conclusions will prove to be inaccurate, that its assumptions will not be confirmed, and that its vision, strategic objectives and performance targets will not be achieved. The Bank cautions shareholders that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. Accordingly, the Bank recommends that readers not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations, estimates or intentions expressed therein. Shareholders and other persons relying on the Bank's forward-looking statements should carefully consider the factors discussed below, as well as other uncertainties and potential events and the risks associated with them. Unless required by law, the Bank does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made by or on its behalf from time to time.

The forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on a number of assumptions and their future results are subject to certain factors, many of which are beyond the Bank's control and whose effects are difficult to predict, including, without limitation: general economic conditions and market conditions in Canada, the United States and other countries in which the Bank operates, including the risk of recession; geopolitical and sociopolitical uncertainty; measures affecting trade relations between Canada and its partners, including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory measures, and the potential impacts on our clients, our operations and, more broadly, the economy; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and interest rates; inflation; disruption of global supply chains; rising funding costs and market volatility; changes in fiscal and monetary policies and other public policies; regulatory oversight and changes in regulations affecting the Bank's activities; the Bank's ability to successfully integrate Canadian Western Bank and any undisclosed costs or contingent liabilities related to the acquisition; the possibility that the acquisition of certain Laurentian Bank of Canada portfolios may not be completed, or not completed on the expected timeline, and that the anticipated benefits of the transaction may not be realized, or not within the expected timeframe; climate change, including physical risks and risks related to the transition to a low-carbon economy; stakeholder engagement and the Bank's ability to meet stakeholder expectations with respect to environmental and social issues; the availability of complete and high-quality information from our clients and other third parties, including information on greenhouse gas emissions; the Bank's ability to identify climate-related opportunities and to assess and manage climate-related risks; significant changes in consumer behaviour; housing conditions, the real estate market and household indebtedness in Canada; the Bank's ability to deliver on its key short-term priorities and long-term strategies; the timely development and launch of new products and services; the Bank's ability to attract and retain key talent; technological innovation, including open banking and the use of artificial intelligence; increased competition from established institutions and non-traditional service providers; model risk, and changes in the performance and creditworthiness of the Bank's clients and counterparties; the Bank's exposure to regulatory matters and significant litigation; changes in the accounting policies and methods used by the Bank to present its financial position, including uncertainties related to assumptions and critical accounting estimates; changes in tax legislation in the countries in which the Bank operates; changes to capital, equity and liquidity guidelines, as well as related disclosure and interpretation guidance; changes in credit ratings assigned to the Bank by financial and non-financial rating agencies; potential disruptions affecting the Bank's key suppliers of goods and services; third-party risk, including the failure of third parties to meet their obligations to the Bank; potential impacts of disruptions to the Bank's information technology systems, including as a result of cyberattacks, data theft or disclosure, including personal information, and identity theft; exposure to fraudulent activities; and the possible impact of major events on the economy, market conditions or the Bank's outlook, including international conflicts, natural disasters and public health emergencies, and measures taken in response to such events; as well as the Bank's ability to anticipate and successfully manage the risks arising from the foregoing factors. The foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive, and the forward-looking statements contained in this document are also subject to the risks described in the Risk Management section of the 2025 Annual Report, as such risks may be updated in subsequently filed quarterly shareholders' reports.

About National Bank of Canada

With $606 billion in assets as at January 31, 2026, National Bank of Canada is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has more than 35,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

