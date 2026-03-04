MONTREAL, March 4, 2026 /CNW/ - National Bank of Canada (the "Bank") (TSX: NA) today announced that Dr. Andrew Furey will be joining the Bank as Vice-Chair, effective March 16, 2026.

In his role at National Bank, Furey will build on his extensive network, strong leadership, and broad sectoral knowledge to connect the Bank to businesses in Atlantic Canada and across the country. He will work with our Commercial Banking and Capital Markets teams and bring solutions to help our clients grow.

"Andrew's deep roots in Atlantic Canada, his experience as Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, and his involvement in the community as an orthopedic surgeon and a humanitarian leader make him an outstanding candidate to further develop our ties with the business community not only in Atlantic Canada, but across the country," said Laurent Ferreira, President and CEO of National Bank.

Dr. Furey has a diverse educational background. Born in St. John's, he holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science from Memorial University of Newfoundland, a Diploma from the Oxford School of Business, and graduated from MUN's School of Medicine in 2001. He has practiced as an orthopedic surgeon since 2007, following trauma training in Baltimore. Beyond his clinical work, he helped found and lead two national charitable organizations. One advancing mental health across Canada, and the other deploying thousands of medical professionals to low-income countries in need of support to deliver surgical care and strengthen health systems, an effort that began with relief work in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake.

Furey was elected as Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador in 2020 and served until 2025. While in office, he managed the province's response the COVID-19 pandemic and negotiated a Memorandum of Understanding on the province's hydroelectricity-sharing agreement with Hydro-Québec.

"We are thrilled to welcome Andrew to our team. As we reinforce our pan-Canadian reach, we believe that Andrew will be instrumental in growing our presence and deepening our client relationships across the country," said Laurent Ferreira.

Alexandre Guay, Chief Advisor, Public Affairs, National Bank of Canada