MONTREAL, March 4, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - National Bank of Canada (TSX: NA) announces today that the Notice of its Annual Meeting to be held virtually on April 23, 2021 and its Management Proxy Circular have been released and filed with securities regulators.

The Circular can be consulted via the Bank's website, SEDAR or EnVision on the Computershare website.

The Annual Meeting will be conducted via webcast at https://web.lumiagm.com/471337256 or by telephone in listen-only mode. Details about the Annual Meeting are also available on the Bank's website.

National Bank also announces that its Corporate Social Responsibility Statement is now available at nbc.ca/socialresponsibility. This document aims to respond specifically to the requirements prescribed by the Public Accountability Statements Regulations adopted by the federal government (Bank Act). A more detailed report on National Bank's environmental, social and governance advances will be made public in the coming months and may be consulted on the same web page.

Related link

Joint Statement By Canadian Banks And Life Insurance Companies Regarding Annual Meetings In 2021

About National Bank of Canada

With $344 billion in assets as at January 31, 2021, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has more than 26,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE National Bank of Canada

For further information: Marianne Ratté, Senior Director, Investor Relations, National Bank of Canada, Tel.: 1-866-517-5455; Claude Breton, Vice-President - Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility, National Bank of Canada, Tel.: 514-394-8644

Related Links

https://www.nbc.ca

