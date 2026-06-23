National Bank Investments launches new ETF portfolio solutions, a thematic ETF and a mutual fund

MONTREAL, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI") announces the launch of five new exchange-traded funds (the "NBI ETFs") and one new mutual fund (the "NBI Fund").

The NBI ETFs have closed their initial offering of ETF units, and they will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") today. The NBI Fund's series are already available for purchase.

"The launch of these new ETFs and mutual fund strategies, including the NBI ETF Portfolios, marks an exciting step forward in our commitment to advisor and investor needs. We're excited to expand our offering with solutions that combine innovation, simplicity, and practical portfolio building blocks for every investor.", said Martin Felton, Vice-President, National Sales at National Bank Investments.

New NBI ETF Portfolios

NBI ETFs Ticker symbol

(TSX) Management

fee1 NBI Conservative ETF Portfolio NCNS 0.35 % NBI Balanced ETF Portfolio NBLD 0.35 % NBI Growth ETF Portfolio NGRW 0.35 % NBI Equity ETF Portfolio NEQT 0.35 %

1 The annual management fees are based on the average daily net asset value of each NBI ETF.

These management fees, plus applicable taxes, will accrue daily and be paid monthly.

The NBI Conservative ETF Portfolio's investment objective is to ensure a high level of current income and some long-term capital appreciation.

The NBI Balanced ETF Portfolio's investment objective is to ensure current income and long-term capital appreciation.

The NBI Growth ETF Portfolio's investment objective is to ensure long-term capital appreciation and some current income.

The NBI Equity ETF Portfolio's investment objective is to ensure long-term capital appreciation.

To attain their investment objective, all NBI ETF Portfolios invest primarily in a diverse mix of ETFs and in ETF Series of mutual funds that invest in fixed-income and equity securities.

New NBI Thematic Rotation ETF

NBI ETF Ticker symbol

(TSX) Management

fee1 NBI Thematic Rotation ETF NTHM 0.55 %

1 The annual management fees are based on the average daily net asset value of the NBI ETF.

These management fees, plus applicable taxes, will accrue daily and be paid monthly.

The NBI Thematic Rotation ETF's investment objective is to generate long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of a thematic rotation equity index that systematically rotates exposure among global equity themes. To do this, the NBI Thematic Rotation ETF invests, directly or indirectly through investments in securities of other mutual funds, in a portfolio composed primarily of equity securities of corporations located around the world.

New NBI Fund

NBI Fund Fund Code Management fee1 Administration fee1 NBI Sustainable Systematic World Equity Fund – Advisor Series NBC5419 1.40 % 0.10 % NBI Sustainable Systematic World Equity Fund – F Series NBC719 0.40 % 0.10 %

1 The annual management and administration fees are based on the average daily net asset value of the NBI Fund. These management and administration fees, plus applicable taxes, will accrue daily and be paid monthly.

The NBI Sustainable Systematic World Equity Fund's investment objective is to provide long-term capital growth while following a sustainable approach to investing. The fund invests, directly or indirectly through investments in securities of other mutual funds, in a portfolio composed primarily of equity securities of companies located in developed markets around the world that are selected using quantitative models.

NBI acts as portfolio manager for the NBI ETFs and the NBI Fund.

About NBI ETFs

NBI exchange-traded funds (the "NBI ETFs") are offered by National Bank Investments Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada, and sold by authorized dealers. Management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in NBI ETFs. Please read the prospectus or ETF Facts document(s) before investing. NBI ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. NBI ETFs units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. NBI ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. The NBI ETFs' securities are not insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer.

About NBI Funds

NBI Funds (the "Funds") are offered by National Bank Investments Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada and sold by authorized dealers. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus of the Funds before investing. The Funds' securities are not insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer. The Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About National Bank Investments Inc.

National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI") is an investment funds management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals. As at March 31, 2026, assets under management in NBI products were valued at over $115.51 billion.

Guided by an open architecture strategy, NBI is dedicated to providing diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. NBI consistently strives to be recognized as a key partner by combining innovation and excellence. NBI's role is not limited to administrative aspects of management; NBI Advisory Services and its registered representatives form a team of specialists who provide information and advice to help advisors build portfolios adapted to their clients' financial needs. Follow NBI's activities at nbinvestments.ca or via social media.

National Bank Investments is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment, a member of Canada's Responsible Investment Association, and a founding participant in the Climate Engagement Canada initiative.

About National Bank of Canada

With $618 billion in assets as at April 30, 2026, National Bank of Canada (the "Bank") is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has more than 35,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

SOURCE National Bank of Canada

Information: Alexandre Guay, Chief Advisor, Public Affairs, National Bank of Canada, Tel.: 514-412-5125, [email protected]