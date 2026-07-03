$300,000 raised during the 14th edition of the NB Grand Tour

This amount will help 14 youth organizations in the greater Laurentians region

MONTREAL, July 3, 2026 /CNW/ - From July 2 to 5, nearly 410 National Bank employees, retirees and volunteers are gathering in the Laurentians to participate in the 14th edition of the NB Grand Tour.

This year's event raised $300,000 to support 14 youth organizations in the region as well as the Youth in Mind Foundation, which is dedicated to preventing psychological distress among young people aged 11 to 18.

Nearly 410 National Bank employees, retirees and volunteers participated in the 14th edition of the NB Grand Tour. Photo: Maxime Côté, Photographer (CNW Group/National Bank of Canada)

The NB Grand Tour is a charity sports event for cyclists, walkers and runners that has helped participants discover many regions over the years. Since its inception, the NB Grand Tour has donated more than $2.25 million to approximately 100 organizations.

The NB Grand Tour organizing committee would like to thank the Externat Sacré-Cœur de Rosemère for their hospitality and collaboration.

The funds raised will be donated to the following organizations: Youth in Mind Foundation, Centre Oméga, Fondation autisme Laurentides, Fondation du Cégep de Saint-Jérôme, Fondation de l'Hôpital régional de Saint-Jérôme, Maison des Jeunes Sodarrid, Goldie Equestrian Project, Cyclo Nord-Sud, La Maison d'Ariane, Fondation Jeunesse des Laurentides, La maison des parents d'enfants handicapés des Laurentides, Laurentides Intersection, Persévérons Ensemble, Fondation Jeunesse Sportive des Laurentides and Centre d'évaluation et de traitement des agressions sexuelles.

Quotes

"The dedication of National Bank's employees, retirees, and volunteers who take part in the NB Grand Tour never ceases to impress us. It's a privilege to see them come together once again for this 14th edition. Seeing so many people rally to support youth and make a positive impact in their communities is truly inspiring. This initiative is much more than a cycling or running challenge; it's a true movement of solidarity that brings good wherever it goes," stated Lucie Blanchet, Honorary Chair of the NB Grand Tour and strategic advisor to management, and Danny Déry, Chair of the Organizing Committee and Vice-President – Procurement Ecosystem at National Bank.

"We are proud to host the NB Grand Tour in the Laurentians this year. The Bank is committed to supporting the communities it serves, and this event is a great example of our dedication. Thanks to the engagement of hundreds of participants and volunteers, youth organizations in the region will benefit from meaningful support," said Martin Guénette, Regional Vice-President – Laurentians at National Bank.

"One in three young people show symptoms of psychological distress. Behind this statistic are thousands of adolescents facing very real challenges, reminding us just how essential it is to take action. Since 2015, the extraordinary commitment of NB Grand Tour participants has helped raise awareness among more than 12,800 young people, giving them the tools they need to recognize their emotions, talk about them openly, and understand that they don't have to face their problems alone. Every dollar invested in prevention represents a concrete step toward building a healthier, more resilient and more compassionate future for our society as a whole. Thank you to National Bank for believing in the importance of prevention and for pedalling, walking and running with us toward a better future," said Mélanie Boucher, executive director of the Youth in Mind Foundation.

About the Youth in Mind Foundation

The mission of the Youth in Mind Foundation is to prevent psychological distress in young people aged 11 to 18 in Quebec. It accomplishes this mission by providing teens, their parents and school staff with online tools and awareness workshops in schools. Destigmatize, raise awareness, and empower: this is what the Foundation does every day to help the next generations face life's challenges. Follow its activities on Facebook, LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

About National Bank of Canada

With $618 billion in assets as at April 30, 2026, National Bank of Canada (the "Bank") is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has more than 35,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

SOURCE National Bank of Canada

Information: Alexandre Guay, Chief Advisor - Public Affairs, National Bank of Canada, Tel.: 514-412-5125, [email protected]