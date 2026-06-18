AI is becoming a factor in purchasing decisions: 39% of Canadians use AI to guide what they buy

Among them, 57% say it helps them save money.

A new survey highlights a growing habit and its impact on personal finances.

MONTREAL, June 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Approximately two in five Canadians (39%) include generative artificial intelligence (AI) in their purchasing decisions, pointing to a shift in how they approach consumer choices, according to a Léger survey conducted in June 2026 on behalf of National Bank.

Among these users, AI goes well beyond serving as a comparison tool and is now part of many aspects of daily life. Those who use AI do so for health and wellness questions (36%), food/meals/recipes (32%), purchasing products or services (31%), travel (28%), entertainment (24%) and personal finances (23%).

The perceived benefits are significant: 80% of users say AI tools help them better compare options, while 57% say they help them save money.

Despite these advantages, some alertness remains. In fact, 28% of users say they have regretted a purchase recommended by these tools. More broadly, the results show that 61% of these respondents believe AI influences their purchasing decisions more than advertising, and 23% say it encourages them to spend more.

Quote

"These results show that AI is quickly becoming second nature for Canadians. With our survey on AI usage, we wanted to better understand how Canadians are using new technologies to make a range of important life decisions -- whether it's everyday purchases or larger, more complex projects. This is where human expertise makes a real difference -- whether from a financial advisor or a business owner -- by understanding clients and their goals to deliver guidance that leads to decisions truly aligned with their needs and objectives."

– Pierre Dufour, Senior Vice-President – Strategy and Client Experience at National Bank

Highlights

The survey results point to several key insights:

39% of Canadians say they have used a generative AI tool in the past 12 months to support a purchasing decision, showing it is now part of the shopping and decision-making process.

Quebec has the highest usage rate, with 45% of respondents saying they have used AI for a purchasing decision, above the national average (39%). Ontario stands at 41%, Atlantic Canada at 35%, Alberta and British Columbia at 34%, while Manitoba and Saskatchewan are at 28%.

Among users, 47% say AI has a moderate to significant impact on their purchasing decisions, compared with 53% who say it has little or no impact.

With regard to the age groups of users, AI has a moderate to significant impact on purchasing decisions for 56% of those aged 18–34, compared with 45% of those aged 35–54 and 37% of those aged 55 and over.

57% of users say AI helps them save money.

23% of those who used AI for a purchasing decision use it for their personal finances (budgeting, saving, investing).

28% say that AI has recommended a purchase they later regretted.

In the past 12 months, have you used a generative artificial intelligence tool (e.g., ChatGPT, Copilot, Gemini) to help

you make a purchase decision?



Total Gender Age Region M F 18–34 35–54 55+ ATL QC ON MB/SK AB BC

n= 1,518 789 729 444 453 621 101 407 603 126 129 152 Yes

39 % 42 % 36 % 57 % 45 % 23 % 35 % 45 % 41 % 28 % 34 % 34 % No

61 % 58 % 64 % 43 % 55 % 77 % 65 % 55 % 59 % 72 % 66 % 66 %

About National Bank's "Artificial Intelligence and Consumer Behaviour" survey

These findings are from a survey commissioned by National Bank and conducted by Léger from June 5 to 7, 2026, among a representative sample of 1,518 Canadians 18 years of age and older, speaking in English or in French. The survey was conducted online via the Léger web panel (Omniweb).

Results were weighted according to age, region, gender, mother tongue, education and presence of children in the household in order to ensure a representative sample.

About National Bank of Canada

With $618 billion in assets as at April 30, 2026, National Bank of Canada is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. It has approximately 35,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

SOURCE National Bank of Canada

Information: Alexandre Guay, Senior Advisor - Public Affairs, National Bank of Canada, [email protected]