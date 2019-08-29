National Bank of Canada becomes one of the first North American signatories of the UN Principles for Responsible Banking

MONTREAL, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - National Bank of Canada is proud to announce that it has become a founding signatory of the United Nations' (UN) Principles for Responsible Banking. These six principles provide the framework for a sustainable and accountable banking system worldwide.

The UN Principles for Responsible Banking include:

Alignment Impact & Target Setting Clients & Customers Stakeholders Governance & Culture Transparency & Accountability

"For a long time, we've believed that the long-term sustained shareholder return of an institution like ours depends on our ability to maintain a healthy balance between the interests of our various stakeholders. The Principles for Responsible Banking will help us strengthen this approach and continue to play a key role in the economic and social development of the communities we serve. We're proud to be one of the founding signatories of this initiative, which will have a positive impact on current and future generations alike," stated Louis Vachon, President and CEO of National Bank of Canada.

With $276 billion in assets as at July 31, 2019, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has close to 25,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

