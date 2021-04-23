MONTREAL, April 23, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - National Bank of Canada (the "Bank") (TSX: NA) announced that all Director nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated February 24, 2021 have been elected as Directors of the Bank during the Annual Meeting of the Holders of Common Shares which was held today.

The Board of Directors welcomes two Directors elected for the first time, Macky Tall and Laurent Ferreira. Macky Tall joins the Board of Directors as of today. Mr. Tall has been Co-Chair of Carlyle Group's Infrastructures group since April 2021. He previously held various positions of increasing responsibility during his 16-year career at the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec. At the time of his departure in December 2020, he held the positions of Head of Real Assets and Private Equity, and President and Chief Executive Officer, CDPQ Infra. Mr. Tall has a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration (Finance) from HEC Montréal, a Master's degree in Business Administration (Finance) from the University of Ottawa and an undergraduate degree in Economics from Université de Montréal. Laurent Ferreira was appointed to the Board of Directors in February 2021 when he started in the position of Chief Operating Officer. Prior to that, he was Co-Head of Financial Markets and Co-Head of Transformation at the Bank.

"I am proud to welcome Laurent Ferreira and Macky Tall to the Board of Directors. Their extensive professional experience and strong skills in strategic leadership, finance and risk oversight will be important assets for the development of the Bank," said Jean Houde, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "On behalf of the Bank's shareholders and employees, I would also like to highlight Raymond Bachand's contribution, as he is leaving the Board of Directors today. With his extensive experience particularly in major public office positions, he has been instrumental in enhancing our work since 2014."

Here are the detailed results of the votes:

DIRECTOR NOMINEE OUTCOME FOR % FOR WITHHELD % WITHHELD Maryse Bertrand Elected 184,027,921 99.27% 1,349,507 0.73% Pierre Blouin Elected 183,916,926 99.21% 1,459,905 0.79% Pierre Boivin Elected 182,133,816 98.25% 3,243,015 1.75% Manon Brouillette Elected 183,938,158 99.22% 1,439,270 0.78% Yvon Charest Elected 183,921,746 99.21% 1,455,602 0.79% Patricia Curadeau-Grou Elected 185,075,504 99.84% 301,924 0.16% Laurent Ferreira Elected 183,366,752 98.92% 2,010,676 1.08% Jean Houde Elected 183,819,952 99.16% 1,557,476 0.84% Karen Kinsley Elected 183,637,415 99.06% 1,740,013 0.94% Rebecca McKillican Elected 183,959,871 99.24% 1,417,557 0.76% Robert Paré Elected 185,022,568 99.81% 354,860 0.19% Lino A. Saputo Elected 183,708,076 99.10% 1,669,352 0.90% Andrée Savoie Elected 185,074,780 99.84% 302,648 0.16% Macky Tall Elected 184,999,372 99.80% 363,119 0,20% Pierre Thabet Elected 184,063,161 99.29% 1,314,267 0.71% Louis Vachon Elected 184,547,239 99.55% 830,189 0.45%

The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual Meeting are available on the Bank's website or SEDAR.

About National Bank of Canada

With $344 billion in assets as at January 31, 2021, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has more than 26,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE National Bank of Canada

For further information: Claude Breton, Vice-President - Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility, National Bank of Canada, [email protected], Tel.: 514-394-8644

Related Links

https://www.nbc.ca

