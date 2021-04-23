National Bank of Canada Announces the Election of Directors: Macky Tall Joins the Board of Directors Français
Apr 23, 2021, 15:55 ET
MONTREAL, April 23, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - National Bank of Canada (the "Bank") (TSX: NA) announced that all Director nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated February 24, 2021 have been elected as Directors of the Bank during the Annual Meeting of the Holders of Common Shares which was held today.
The Board of Directors welcomes two Directors elected for the first time, Macky Tall and Laurent Ferreira. Macky Tall joins the Board of Directors as of today. Mr. Tall has been Co-Chair of Carlyle Group's Infrastructures group since April 2021. He previously held various positions of increasing responsibility during his 16-year career at the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec. At the time of his departure in December 2020, he held the positions of Head of Real Assets and Private Equity, and President and Chief Executive Officer, CDPQ Infra. Mr. Tall has a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration (Finance) from HEC Montréal, a Master's degree in Business Administration (Finance) from the University of Ottawa and an undergraduate degree in Economics from Université de Montréal. Laurent Ferreira was appointed to the Board of Directors in February 2021 when he started in the position of Chief Operating Officer. Prior to that, he was Co-Head of Financial Markets and Co-Head of Transformation at the Bank.
"I am proud to welcome Laurent Ferreira and Macky Tall to the Board of Directors. Their extensive professional experience and strong skills in strategic leadership, finance and risk oversight will be important assets for the development of the Bank," said Jean Houde, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "On behalf of the Bank's shareholders and employees, I would also like to highlight Raymond Bachand's contribution, as he is leaving the Board of Directors today. With his extensive experience particularly in major public office positions, he has been instrumental in enhancing our work since 2014."
Here are the detailed results of the votes:
|
DIRECTOR NOMINEE
|
OUTCOME
|
FOR
|
% FOR
|
WITHHELD
|
% WITHHELD
|
Maryse Bertrand
|
Elected
|
184,027,921
|
99.27%
|
1,349,507
|
0.73%
|
Pierre Blouin
|
Elected
|
183,916,926
|
99.21%
|
1,459,905
|
0.79%
|
Pierre Boivin
|
Elected
|
182,133,816
|
98.25%
|
3,243,015
|
1.75%
|
Manon Brouillette
|
Elected
|
183,938,158
|
99.22%
|
1,439,270
|
0.78%
|
Yvon Charest
|
Elected
|
183,921,746
|
99.21%
|
1,455,602
|
0.79%
|
Patricia Curadeau-Grou
|
Elected
|
185,075,504
|
99.84%
|
301,924
|
0.16%
|
Laurent Ferreira
|
Elected
|
183,366,752
|
98.92%
|
2,010,676
|
1.08%
|
Jean Houde
|
Elected
|
183,819,952
|
99.16%
|
1,557,476
|
0.84%
|
Karen Kinsley
|
Elected
|
183,637,415
|
99.06%
|
1,740,013
|
0.94%
|
Rebecca McKillican
|
Elected
|
183,959,871
|
99.24%
|
1,417,557
|
0.76%
|
Robert Paré
|
Elected
|
185,022,568
|
99.81%
|
354,860
|
0.19%
|
Lino A. Saputo
|
Elected
|
183,708,076
|
99.10%
|
1,669,352
|
0.90%
|
Andrée Savoie
|
Elected
|
185,074,780
|
99.84%
|
302,648
|
0.16%
|
Macky Tall
|
Elected
|
184,999,372
|
99.80%
|
363,119
|
0,20%
|
Pierre Thabet
|
Elected
|
184,063,161
|
99.29%
|
1,314,267
|
0.71%
|
Louis Vachon
|
Elected
|
184,547,239
|
99.55%
|
830,189
|
0.45%
The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual Meeting are available on the Bank's website or SEDAR.
