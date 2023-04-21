MONTREAL, April 21, 2023 /CNW/ - National Bank of Canada (the "Bank") (TSX: NA) announced that all director nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated February 22, 2023 were elected as directors of the Bank during the Annual Meeting of the Holders of Common Shares held today.

The Board of Directors welcomes two new directors elected for the first time: Annick Guérard and Pierre Pomerleau.

Annick Guérard is President and Chief Executive Officer of Transat A.T. Inc., where she was Chief Operating Officer from 2017 to 2021. Previously, she was President and General Manager of Transat Tours Canada Inc. from 2012 to 2017. Annick Guérard is also Chair of the Board of Espace Go Inc., where she had been a Board member since 2019. Ms. Guérard won the Prix Femmes d'affaires du Québec in 2015. She has a Bachelor of Civil Engineering from École Polytechnique de Montréal and an MBA from HEC Montréal.

Pierre Pomerleau has been President and Chief Executive Officer of Pomerleau Inc. since 1997 and was previously Vice-President from 1989 to 1997. Mr. Pomerleau has been a director of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. since 2016 and is Chair of the Board of the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation, where he has been a Board member since 2022. Pierre Pomerleau is the recipient of the Prix MBA Accomplissements from the Association des MBA du Québec and the Prix Mérite 2014 from the Association des diplômés de Polytechnique. He has a Bachelor of Civil Engineering from École Polytechnique de Montréal and an MBA from the Ivey Business School of the University of Western Ontario.

"I am proud to welcome Annick Guérard and Pierre Pomerleau to the Bank's Board of Directors. Their impressive professional experiences, leadership and combined expertise in the fields of risk management, information technology, client experience, entrepreneurship and sustainable development will be major assets to the Board," said Robert Paré, Chair of the Board of Directors. "On behalf of the Bank's shareholders and employees, I would also like to acknowledge the contribution of Andrée Savoie and Pierre Thabet who are stepping down. Their skills and commitment have contributed to the success of the Bank and its transformation. I sincerely thank them," added Mr. Paré.

As announced in the March 2nd press release, Jean Houde completes his mandate as Director and Chair of the Bank's Board of Directors today. "Mr. Houde's exceptional contribution to the Bank's success is invaluable. I would like to acknowledge his leadership as Chair of the Board for the past nine years and his commitment as a Director for the past 12 years and thank him for his positive impact on all stakeholders," said Laurent Ferreira, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank.

DIRECTOR NOMINEE OUTCOME FOR % FOR WITHHELD % WITHHELD Maryse Bertrand Elected 180,966,737 99.02 % 1,796,550 0.98 % Pierre Blouin Elected 182,225,385 99.71 % 537,902 0.29 % Pierre Boivin Elected 179,473,973 98.20 % 3,289,314 1.80 % Yvon Charest Elected 180,396,986 98.71 % 2,366,305 1.29 % Patricia Curadeau-Grou Elected 181,395,120 99.25 % 1,368,171 0.75 % Laurent Ferreira Elected 182,281,521 99.74 % 481,770 0.26 % Annick Guérard Elected 181,694,527 99.42 % 1,068,764 0.58 % Karen Kinsley Elected 181,403,656 99.26 % 1,359,635 0.74 % Lynn Loewen Elected 182,233,238 99.71 % 530,053 0.29 % Rebecca McKillican Elected 182,206,372 99.70 % 556,919 0.30 % Robert Paré Elected 180,394,022 98.70 % 2,369,269 1.30 % Pierre Pomerleau Elected 182,269,614 99.73 % 493,677 0.27 % Lino A. Saputo Elected 180,906,809 98.98 % 1,856,482 1.02 % Macky Tall Elected 177,222,630 96.97 % 5,540,661 3.03 %

The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual Meeting are available on the websites of the Bank and SEDAR.

