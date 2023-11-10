MONTREAL, Nov. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI") earns six LSEG Lipper Fund Awards 2023 for the outstanding performance of several solutions.

"We are very proud to receive these Lipper Fund awards as they underscore our continued efforts to provide Canadian investors resilient investment solutions. As the leading open architecture in Canada, our investment teams work in concert with top-tier portfolio managers to deliver solid investment returns, whatever the market cycles we must navigate," said Martin Felton, Vice-President, National Sales at NBI.

NBI garnered distinctions for the following funds:

Fund Name Canadian Investment Funds

Standards Committee ("CIFSC")

Category Period Covered NBI Floating Rate Income Fund - Series FT Canadian Short Term Fixed Income 3 Years NBI Quebec Growth Fund - Investor Series Canadian Small/Mid Cap Equity 10 Years NBI Innovators Fund - Investor Series Global Equity 5 Years NBI Innovators Fund - Investor Series Global Equity 10 Years NBI North American Dividend Private

Portfolio - Series F5 North American Equity 3 Years NBI U.S. Equity Private Portfolio - Series F U.S. Equity 5 Years

The NBI Floating Rate Income Fund (FT Series) was awarded the 2023 Lipper Fund Award Trophy for best three-year performance in the Canadian Short Term Fixed Income category for the period ending July 31, 2023, out of a total of 40 funds. Data is aggregated until the end of July of any given year and results are published in November. Performance for the NBI Floating Rate Income Fund (FT Series) for the period ended October 31, 2023, is as follows: 4.66% (1 year), 2.60% (3 years), and 1.86% (5 years). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: 5 (3 years), 4 (5 years), and N/A (10 years).

The NBI Quebec Growth Fund (Investor Series) was awarded the 2023 Lipper Fund Award Certificate for best ten-year performance in the Canadian Small/Mid Cap Equity category for the period ending July 31, 2023, out of a total of 31 funds. Data is aggregated until the end of July of any given year and results are published in November. Performance for the NBI Quebec Growth Fund (Investor Series) for the period ended October 31, 2023, is as follows: 5.51% (1 year), 9.68% (3 years), 8.41% (5 years), and 10.10% (10 years). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: 4 (3 years), 5 (5 years), and 5 (10 years).

The NBI Innovators Fund (Investor Series) was awarded the 2023 Lipper Fund Award Certificate for best five-year performance in the Global Equity category for the period ending July 31, 2023, out of a total of 210 funds, and the 2023 Lipper Fund Award Certificate for best ten-year performance in the Global Equity category for the period ending July 31, 2023, out of a total of 141 funds. Data is aggregated until the end of July of any given year and results are published in November. Performance for the NBI Innovators Fund (Investor Series) for the period ended October 31, 2023, is as follows: 12.47% (1 year), 8.27% (3 years), 14.85% (5 years), and 16.54% (10 years). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: 3 (3 years), 5 (5 years), and 5 (10 years).

The NBI North American Dividend Private Portfolio (F5 Series) was awarded the 2023 Lipper Fund Award Trophy for best three-year performance in the North American Equity category for the period ending July 31, 2023, out of a total of 21 funds. Data is aggregated until the end of July of any given year and results are published in November. Performance for the NBI North American Dividend Private Portfolio (F5 Series) for the period ended October 31, 2023, is as follows: 3.75% (1 year), 11.49% (3 years), and 7.83% (5 years). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: 5 (3 years), 4 (5 years), and N/A (10 years).

The NBI U.S. Equity Private Portfolio (F Series) was awarded the 2023 Lipper Fund Award Certificate for best five-year performance in the U.S. Equity category for the period ending July 31, 2023, out of a total of 142 funds. Data is aggregated until the end of July of any given year and results are published in November. Performance for the NBI U.S. Equity Private Portfolio (F Series) for the period ended October 31, 2023, is as follows: 19.57% (1 year), 16.11% (3 years), and 17.32% (5 years). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: 5 (3 years), 5 (5 years), and N/A (10 years).

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of its data, the accuracy is not guaranteed by LSEG Lipper.

About NBI Funds

NBI Funds (the "Funds") are offered by National Bank Investments Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus of the Funds before investing. The Funds' securities are not insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer. The Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.



About National Bank Investments Inc.

National Bank Investments Inc. (NBI) is an investment funds management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals. As at September 30, 2023, assets under management in NBI products were valued at over $78.31 billion.

Guided by an open architecture strategy, NBI is dedicated to providing diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. NBI consistently strives to be recognized as a key partner by combining innovation and excellence. NBI's role is not limited to administrative aspects of management; NBI Advisory Services and its registered representatives form a team of specialists who provide information and advice to help advisors build portfolios adapted to their clients' financial needs. Follow NBI's activities at nbinvestments.ca or via social media such as YouTube and LinkedIn.

National Bank Investments is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment, a member of Canada's Responsible Investment Association, and a founding participant in the Climate Engagement Canada initiative.

About National Bank of Canada

With $426 billion in assets as at July 31, 2023, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. The Bank has approximately 30,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

