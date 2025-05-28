The financial information reported in this document is based on the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarter and the six-month period ended April 30, 2025 and is prepared in accordance with IAS 34 – Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). All amounts are presented in Canadian dollars.

MONTREAL, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - For the second quarter of 2025, National Bank is reporting net income of $896 million, down 1% from $906 million in the second quarter of 2024 and diluted earnings per share stood at $2.17 compared to $2.54 in the second quarter of 2024. Excluding specified items(1) recorded in the second quarter of 2025, notably the acquisition and integration costs related to the acquisition of Canadian Western Bank (CWB)(2), which was completed on February 3, 2025 as well as the initial provisions for credit losses on non-impaired loans acquired, adjusted net income(1) stood at $1,166 million compared to $906 million in the corresponding quarter of 2024. Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) stood at $2.85, up 12% from $2.54 in the second quarter of 2024.

For the six-month period ended April 30, 2025, the Bank's net income totalled $1,893 million, up 4% from $1,828 million for the corresponding period of 2024. Diluted earnings per share stood at $4.91 for the six-month period ended April 30, 2025 versus $5.13 for the corresponding period in 2024, the decrease being attributable to the common shares issued as part of the acquisition of CWB(2). Excluding specified items(1), adjusted net income(1) for the six-month period ended April 30, 2025 totalled $2,216 million, up 21% from $1,828 million for the six-month period ended April 30, 2024, and adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) stood at $5.78, up 13% from $5.13 for the six-month period ended April 30, 2024.

"The Bank delivered strong second quarter results, supported by solid organic growth in our business segments. We were also pleased to complete the acquisition of Canadian Western Bank during the quarter, marking a significant step forward in the acceleration of our domestic strategy and in extending the depth and reach of our banking capabilities for our clients," said Laurent Ferreira, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Bank of Canada.

"In the context of continued geopolitical and geoeconomic uncertainty, our strong capital position allows us to support business growth," concluded Mr. Ferreira.

Highlights

(millions of Canadian dollars)



Quarter ended April 30



Six months ended April 30









2025(2)





2024(3)



% Change



2025(2)





2024(3)



% Change

Net income



896





906



(1)



1,893





1,828



4

Diluted earnings per share (dollars)

$ 2.17



$ 2.54



(15)

$ 4.91



$ 5.13



(4)

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes



1,708





1,278



34



3,245





2,539



28

Return on common shareholders' equity(4)



11.9 %



16.9 %







14.0 %



17.0 %





Dividend payout ratio(4)



42.2 %



43.2 %







42.2 %



43.2 %





Operating results – Adjusted(1)









































Net income – Adjusted



1,166





906



29



2,216





1,828



21

Diluted earnings per share – Adjusted (dollars)

$ 2.85



$ 2.54



12

$ 5.78



$ 5.13



13

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes – Adjusted



1,850





1,278



45



3,460





2,539



36





































































As at April 30, 2025



As at October 31, 2024







CET1 capital ratio under Basel III(5)























13.4 %



13.7 %





Leverage ratio under Basel III(5)























4.7 %



4.4 %







(1) See the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 4 to 7 for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures. (2) On February 3, 2025, the Bank completed the acquisition of CWB. CWB's results were consolidated from the closing date, which impacted the results, balances and ratios for the quarter and the six-month period ended April 30, 2025. For additional information on the impact of the CWB acquisition, see the Acquisition section in the Report to Shareholders – Second quarter of 2025, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca . (3) Certain amounts have been adjusted to reflect the discontinuation of taxable equivalent basis reporting for revenues and income tax expense. For additional information, see the Financial Reporting Method section. (4) For details on the composition of these measures, see the Glossary section on pages 51 to 54 in the Report to Shareholders – Second Quarter 2025, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca . (5) For additional information on capital management measures, see the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 6 to 12 in the Report to Shareholders – Second Quarter 2025, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca .

Personal and Commercial(1)

Net income totalled $132 million in the second quarter of 2025 versus $311 million in the second quarter of 2024, a 58% decrease. Adjusted net income (2) totalled $316 million , up 2% from the corresponding quarter of 2024.

in the second quarter of 2025 versus in the second quarter of 2024, a 58% decrease. Adjusted net income totalled , up 2% from the corresponding quarter of 2024. At $1,416 million , second-quarter total revenues rose $285 million or 25% year over year due to the inclusion of CWB, which represents $240 million or 21%, as well as to an increase in net interest income related to growth in loan and deposit volumes, partly offset by a lower net interest margin.

, second-quarter total revenues rose or 25% year over year due to the inclusion of CWB, which represents or 21%, as well as to an increase in net interest income related to growth in loan and deposit volumes, partly offset by a lower net interest margin. Compared to a year ago, personal lending grew 11% and commercial lending grew 64%, mainly due to the inclusion of CWB loans during the second quarter of 2025.

The net interest margin (3) stood at 2.30% in the second quarter of 2025, down from 2.36% in the second quarter of 2024.

stood at 2.30% in the second quarter of 2025, down from 2.36% in the second quarter of 2024. Second-quarter non-interest expenses stood at $804 million , up 31% year over year, of which the inclusion of CWB drove a 25% increase.

, up 31% year over year, of which the inclusion of CWB drove a 25% increase. Provisions for credit losses rose $337 million year over year, mainly due to the initial provisions for credit losses of $230 million on non-impaired loans acquired from CWB as well as provisions for credit losses on impaired loans and non-impaired loans in Personal Banking and Commercial Banking.

year over year, mainly due to the initial provisions for credit losses of on non-impaired loans acquired from CWB as well as provisions for credit losses on impaired loans and non-impaired loans in Personal Banking and Commercial Banking. At 56.8%, the second-quarter efficiency ratio(3) had deteriorated compared to 54.1% in the second quarter of 2024, partly due to specified items(2) related to the acquisition of CWB.

Wealth Management(1)

Net income totalled $232 million in the second quarter of 2025, a 13% increase from $205 million in the corresponding quarter of 2024.

in the second quarter of 2025, a 13% increase from in the corresponding quarter of 2024. Second-quarter total revenues amounted to $791 million compared to $683 million in second-quarter 2024, a $108 million or 16% increase driven mainly by growth in fee-based revenues, net interest income and the inclusion of CWB revenues.

compared to in second-quarter 2024, a or 16% increase driven mainly by growth in fee-based revenues, net interest income and the inclusion of CWB revenues. Second-quarter non-interest expenses stood at $476 million versus $400 million in second-quarter 2024, a 19% increase associated with revenue growth and with the impact of the inclusion of CWB.

versus in second-quarter 2024, a 19% increase associated with revenue growth and with the impact of the inclusion of CWB. At 60.2%, the second-quarter efficiency ratio(3) had deteriorated compared to 58.6% in the second quarter of 2024.

Financial Markets(1)

Net income totalled $501 million in the second quarter of 2025, up 56% from $322 million in the second quarter of 2024.

in the second quarter of 2025, up 56% from in the second quarter of 2024. Second-quarter total revenues amounted to $1,101 million , a 62% increase that was mainly due to growth in global markets revenues.

, a 62% increase that was mainly due to growth in global markets revenues. Second-quarter non-interest expenses stood at $403 million in second-quarter 2025 compared to $312 million in second-quarter 2024, an increase that was due to higher variable compensation.

in second-quarter 2025 compared to in second-quarter 2024, an increase that was due to higher variable compensation. Second-quarter provisions for credit losses were $64 million compared to $11 million in the same quarter of 2024, owing to provisions for credit losses on impaired loans.

compared to in the same quarter of 2024, owing to provisions for credit losses on impaired loans. At 36.6%, the efficiency ratio(3) had improved from 45.8% in the second quarter of 2024 due to the marked increase in revenues.

U.S. Specialty Finance and International

Net income totalled $169 million in the second quarter of 2025, up 4% from $163 million in the second quarter of 2024.

in the second quarter of 2025, up 4% from in the second quarter of 2024. Second-quarter total revenues amounted to $390 million , an 11% year-over-year increase driven mainly by revenue growth at the ABA Bank subsidiary.

, an 11% year-over-year increase driven mainly by revenue growth at the ABA Bank subsidiary. Non-interest expenses for the second quarter of 2025 stood at $117 million , an 8% year-over-year increase attributable to business growth at the Credigy and ABA Bank subsidiaries.

, an 8% year-over-year increase attributable to business growth at the Credigy and ABA Bank subsidiaries. Second-quarter provisions for credit losses were up $22 million year over year, with the increase being attributable to both Credigy and ABA Bank.

year over year, with the increase being attributable to both Credigy and ABA Bank. At 30.0%, the efficiency ratio(3) had improved from 30.9% in the second quarter of 2024.

Other(1)

The Other segment reported a net loss of $138 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to a net loss of $95 million in the same quarter of 2024, owing to the CWB acquisition and integration charges, which are considered specified items(2), partly offset by a higher contribution from Treasury activities and the inclusion of CWB revenues in the second quarter of 2025.

Capital Management(1)

As at April 30, 2025 , the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio under Basel III (4) stood at 13.4%, down from 13.7% as at October 31, 2024 . The decrease is mainly explained by the growth in the risk-weighted assets partly due to the inclusion of CWB.

, the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio under Basel III stood at 13.4%, down from 13.7% as at . The decrease is mainly explained by the growth in the risk-weighted assets partly due to the inclusion of CWB. As at April 30, 2025 , the Basel III(4) leverage ratio was 4.7%, up from 4.4% as at October 31, 2024 .

Dividends

On May 27, 2025 , the Board of Directors declared regular dividends on the various series of first preferred shares and a dividend of $1.18 per common share, up 4 cents or 3.4%, payable on August 1, 2025 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2025 .

(1) On February 3, 2025, the Bank completed the acquisition of CWB. CWB's results were consolidated from the closing date, which impacted the results, balances and ratios for the quarter and six-month period ended April 30, 2025. For additional information on the impact of the CWB acquisition, see the Acquisition section in the Report to Shareholders – Second quarter of 2025, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca . (2) See the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 4 to 7 for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures. (3) For details on the composition of these measures, see the Glossary section on pages 51 to 54 in the Report to Shareholders – Second Quarter 2025, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca . (4) For additional information on capital management measures, see the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 6 to 12 in the Report to Shareholders – Second Quarter 2025, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca .

Acquisition

Canadian Western Bank (CWB) Acquisition

On February 3, 2025, the Bank completed the acquisition of CWB, a diversified financial services institution based in Edmonton, Alberta, in which the Bank had already been holding a 5.9% equity interest. This transaction will enable the Bank to accelerate its growth across Canada. The business combination brings together two complementary Canadian banks with growing businesses, thereby enhancing customer service by offering a full range of products and services nationwide, with a regionally focused service model.

The total consideration transferred of $6.8 billion included $5.3 billion for 100% of the common shares of CWB acquired by way of a share exchange at an exchange ratio of 0.450 of a common share of the National Bank for each CWB common share, other than those held by the National Bank, $1.4 billion for the settlement of pre-existing relationships and $0.1 billion for the issuance of replacement share-based payment award. The fair value of the Bank's common shares issued was determined on the basis of the share price on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) at closing on January 31, 2025 being a price of $128.99 per share. At acquisition date, the Bank obtained a 100% interest in the CWB voting shares and the 5.9% previously held interest was remeasured to its fair value of $0.3 billion. The non-controlling interest in CWB recognized at acquisition date was measured at a fair value of $0.6 billion and represents CWB's preferred shares and Limited Recourse Capital Notes (LRCN) outstanding on that date. Total purchase consideration amounted to $7.7 billion.

Based on the estimated fair values, the preliminary purchase price allocation, including goodwill, assigns $45.4 billion to assets and $37.7 billion to liabilities at acquisition date. The estimated goodwill of $1.6 billion reflects the expected expense synergies from our Personal and Commercial and Wealth Management banking services operations, expected funding synergies, and the expected growth from the product and service platform at a national scale. Goodwill is not deductible for tax purposes.

For additional information on the impact of the CWB acquisition, see the Acquisition section in the Report to Shareholders – Second quarter of 2025, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca .

Financial Reporting Method

The Bank's Consolidated Financial Statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, as issued by the IASB and represent Canadian GAAP.

Effective November 1, 2024, the Bank discontinued taxable equivalent basis (TEB) reporting for revenues and income taxes. Using the TEB method is less relevant since the introduction of the Pillar 2 rules (global minimum tax) during the first quarter of 2025 and Bill C-59 in relation to the taxation of certain Canadian dividends during fiscal 2024. This change has no impact on net income previously disclosed. Data for the 2024 periods were adjusted to reflect this change.

On February 3, 2025, the Bank completed the acquisition of CWB. CWB's results were consolidated from the closing date, which impacted the results, balances and ratios for the quarter and six-month period ended April 30, 2025 in the Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, and Financial Markets segments and in the Other heading of segment disclosures. For additional information on the impact of the CWB acquisition, see the Acquisition section in the Report to Shareholders – Second quarter of 2025, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca .

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

The Bank uses a number of financial measures when assessing its results and measuring overall performance. Some of these financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP. Regulation 52-112 Respecting Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure (Regulation 52-112) prescribes disclosure requirements that apply to the following measures used by the Bank:

non-GAAP financial measures;

non-GAAP ratios;

supplementary financial measures;

capital management measures.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Bank uses non-GAAP financial measures that do not have standardized meanings under GAAP and that therefore may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Presenting non-GAAP financial measures helps readers to better understand how management analyzes results, shows the impacts of specified items on the results of the reported periods, and allows readers to better assess results without the specified items if they consider such items not to be reflective of the underlying performance of the Bank's operations.

The key non-GAAP financial measures used by the Bank to analyze its results are described below, and a quantitative reconciliation of these measures is presented in the tables in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures section on pages 5 to 7. It should be noted that, for the quarter and the six-month period ended April 30, 2025, as part of the CWB transaction, several acquisition-related items have been excluded from results since, in the opinion of management, they do not reflect the underlying performance of the Bank's operations, in particular, acquisition and integration charges, amortization of intangible assets related to the CWB acquisition and initial provisions for credit losses on non-impaired loans acquired from CWB. In addition, for the six-month period ended April 30, 2025, the amortization of subscription receipt issuance costs, the gain resulting from the remeasurement at fair value of the CWB common shares previously held by the Bank and the loss resulting from the impact of managing fair value changes were excluded from the results. For the quarter and the six-month period ended April 30, 2024, no specified items had been excluded from results.

For additional information on non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, supplementary financial measures, and capital management measures, see the Financial Reporting Method section and the Glossary section, on pages 6 to 12 and 51 to 54, respectively, of the Report to Shareholders – Second quarter of 2025, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca .

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Presentation of Results – Adjusted

(millions of Canadian dollars)











Quarter ended April 30























2025(1)

2024(2)





Personal and Commercial

Wealth Management

Financial Markets

USSF&I

Other























Total

Total

Operating results



























Net interest income 1,146

230

(505)

356

(22)

1,205

635

Non-interest income 270

561

1,606

34

(26)

2,445

2,115

Total revenues 1,416

791

1,101

390

(48)

3,650

2,750

Non-interest expenses 804

476

403

117

142

1,942

1,472

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes 612

315

698

273

(190)

1,708

1,278

Provisions for credit losses 426

(1)

64

59

(3)

545

138

Income before income taxes (recovery) 186

316

634

214

(187)

1,163

1,140

Income taxes (recovery) 54

84

133

45

(49)

267

234

Net income 132

232

501

169

(138)

896

906

Items that have an impact on results



























Non-interest expenses





























CWB acquisition and integration charges(3) 1

3

−

−

114

118

−



Amortization of intangible assets related to the CWB acquisition(4) 23

1

−

−

−

24

−

Impact on non-interest expenses 24

4

−

−

114

142

−

Provisions for credit losses





























Initial provisions for credit losses on non-impaired loans acquired from CWB(5) 230

−

−

−

−

230

−

Impact on provisions for credit losses 230

−

−

−

−

230

−

Income taxes





























Income taxes on the CWB acquisition and integration charges(3) −

(1)

−

−

(31)

(32)

−



Income taxes on the amortization of intangible assets related to the CWB acquisition(4) (6)

−

−

−

−

(6)

−



Income taxes on initial provisions for credit losses on non-impaired loans acquired from CWB(5) (64)

−

−

−

−

(64)

−

Impact on income taxes (70)

(1)

−

−

(31)

(102)

−

Impact on net income (184)

(3)

−

−

(83)

(270)

−

Operating results – Adjusted



























Net interest income – Adjusted 1,146

230

(505)

356

(22)

1,205

635

Non-interest income – Adjusted 270

561

1,606

34

(26)

2,445

2,115

Total revenues – Adjusted 1,416

791

1,101

390

(48)

3,650

2,750

Non-interest expenses – Adjusted 780

472

403

117

28

1,800

1,472

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes – Adjusted 636

319

698

273

(76)

1,850

1,278

Provisions for credit losses – Adjusted 196

(1)

64

59

(3)

315

138

Income before income taxes (recovery) – Adjusted 440

320

634

214

(73)

1,535

1,140

Income taxes (recovery) – Adjusted 124

85

133

45

(18)

369

234

Net income – Adjusted 316

235

501

169

(55)

1,166

906



(1) On February 3, 2025, the Bank completed the acquisition of CWB. CWB's results were consolidated from the closing date, which impacted the results, balances and ratios for the quarter ended April 30, 2025. For additional information on the impact of the CWB acquisition, see the Acquisition section in the Report to Shareholders – Second quarter of 2025, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca . (2) Certain amounts have been adjusted to reflect the discontinuation of taxable equivalent basis reporting for revenues and income taxes. (3) During the quarter ended April 30, 2025, the Bank recorded acquisition and integration charges of $118 million ($86 million net of income taxes) related to the CWB transaction. (4) During the quarter ended April 30, 2025, the Bank recorded an amount of $24 million ($18 million net of income taxes) to reflect the amortization of intangible assets related to the CWB acquisition. (5) During the quarter ended April 30, 2025, the Bank recorded initial provisions for credit losses on non-impaired loans acquired from CWB of $230 million ($166 million net of income taxes).

(millions of Canadian dollars)











Six months ended April 30























2025(1)

2024(2)





Personal and

Commercial

Wealth Management

Financial Markets

USSF&I

Other























Total

Total

Operating results



























Net interest income 2,090

457

(1,014)

726

(82)

2,177

1,386

Non-interest income 530

1,110

3,022

69

(75)

4,656

4,074

Total revenues 2,620

1,567

2,008

795

(157)

6,833

5,460

Non-interest expenses 1,445

917

770

240

216

3,588

2,921

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes 1,175

650

1,238

555

(373)

3,245

2,539

Provisions for credit losses 588

1

100

110

−

799

258

Income before income taxes (recovery) 587

649

1,138

445

(373)

2,446

2,281

Income taxes (recovery) 165

175

220

93

(100)

553

453

Net income 422

474

918

352

(273)

1,893

1,828

Items that have an impact on results



























Net interest income





























Amortization of the subscription receipt issuance costs(3) −

−

−

−

(28)

(28)

−

Impact on net interest income −

−

−

−

(28)

(28)

−

Non-interest income





























Gain on the fair value remeasurement of an equity interest(4) −

−

−

−

4

4

−



Management of the fair value changes related to the CWB acquisition(5) −

−

−

−

(23)

(23)

−

Impact on non-interest income −

−

−

−

(19)

(19)

−

Non-interest expenses





























CWB acquisition and integration charges(6) 1

3

−

−

140

144

−



Amortization of intangible assets related to the CWB acquisition(7) 23

1

−

−

−

24

−

Impact on non-interest expenses 24

4

−

−

140

168

−

Provisions for credit losses





























Initial provisions for credit losses on non-impaired loans acquired from CWB(8) 230

−

−

−

−

230

−

Impact on provisions for credit losses 230

−

−

−

−

230

−

Income taxes





























Income taxes on the amortization of the subscription receipt issuance costs(3) −

−

−

−

(8)

(8)

−



Income taxes on the gain on the fair value remeasurement of an equity interest(4) −

−

−

−

1

1

−



Income taxes on management of the fair value changes related to the CWB acquisition(5) −

−

−

−

(6)

(6)

−



Income taxes on the CWB acquisition and integration charges(6) −

(1)

−

−

(38)

(39)

−



Income taxes on the amortization of intangible assets related to the CWB acquisition(7) (6)

−

−

−

−

(6)

−



Income taxes on initial provisions for credit losses on non- impaired loans acquired from CWB(8) (64)

−

−

−

−

(64)

−

Impact on income taxes (70)

(1)

−

−

(51)

(122)

−

Impact on net income (184)

(3)

−

−

(136)

(323)

−

Operating results – Adjusted



























Net interest income – Adjusted 2,090

457

(1,014)

726

(54)

2,205

1,386

Non-interest income – Adjusted 530

1,110

3,022

69

(56)

4,675

4,074

Total revenues – Adjusted 2,620

1,567

2,008

795

(110)

6,880

5,460

Non-interest expenses – Adjusted 1,421

913

770

240

76

3,420

2,921

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes – Adjusted 1,199

654

1,238

555

(186)

3,460

2,539

Provisions for credit losses – Adjusted 358

1

100

110

−

569

258

Income before income taxes (recovery) – Adjusted 841

653

1,138

445

(186)

2,891

2,281

Income taxes (recovery) – Adjusted 235

176

220

93

(49)

675

453

Net income – Adjusted 606

477

918

352

(137)

2,216

1,828



(1) On February 3, 2025, the Bank completed the acquisition of CWB. CWB's results were consolidated from the closing date, which impacted the results, balances and ratios for the six-month period ended April 30, 2025. For additional information on the impact of the CWB acquisition, see the Acquisition section in the Report to Shareholders – Second quarter of 2025, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca . (2) Certain amounts have been adjusted to reflect the discontinuation of taxable equivalent basis reporting for revenues and income taxes. (3) During the six-month period ended April 30, 2025, the Bank recorded an amount of $28 million ($20 million net of income taxes) to reflect the amortization of the issuance costs of the subscription receipts issued as part of the agreement to acquire CWB (for additional information, see Notes 8 and 10 to the unaudited interim condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in the Report to Shareholders – Second quarter of 2025, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca ). (4) During the six-month period ended April 30, 2025, the Bank recorded a gain of $4 million ($3 million net of income taxes) upon the remeasurement at fair value of the interest already held in CWB as at January 31, 2025. (5) During the six-month period ended April 30, 2025, the Bank recorded a mark-to-market loss of $23 million ($17 million net of income taxes) on interest rate swaps used to manage the fair value changes of CWB's assets and liabilities that resulted in volatility of goodwill and capital on closing of the transaction. (6) During the six-month period ended April 30, 2025, the Bank recorded acquisition and integration charges of $144 million ($105 million net of income taxes) related to the CWB transaction. (7) During the six-month period ended April 30, 2025, the Bank recorded an amount of $24 million ($18 million net of income taxes) to reflect the amortization of intangible assets related to the CWB acquisition. (8) During the six-month period ended April 30, 2025, the Bank recorded initial provisions for credit losses on non-impaired loans acquired from CWB of $230 million ($166 million net of income taxes).

Presentation of Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share – Adjusted

(Canadian dollars)

Quarter ended April 30



Six months ended April 30







2025(1)



2024

% Change



2025(1)



2024

% Change









































Basic earnings per share

$ 2.19

$ 2.56

(14)

$ 4.96

$ 5.18

(4)

Amortization of the subscription receipt issuance costs(2)



−



−







0.05



−





Gain on the fair value remeasurement of an equity interest(3)



−



−







(0.01)



−





Management of the fair value changes related to the CWB acquisition(4)



−



−







0.05



−





CWB acquisition and integration charges(5)



0.22



−







0.29



−





Amortization of intangible assets related to the CWB acquisition(6)



0.04



−







0.05



−





Initial provisions for credit losses on non-impaired loans acquired from CWB(7)



0.43



−







0.45



−





Basic earnings per share – Adjusted

$ 2.88

$ 2.56

13

$ 5.84

$ 5.18

13

Diluted earnings per share

$ 2.17

$ 2.54

(15)

$ 4.91

$ 5.13

(4)

Amortization of the subscription receipt issuance costs(2)



−



−







0.05



−





Gain on the fair value remeasurement of an equity interest(3)



−



−







(0.01)



−





Management of the fair value changes related to the CWB acquisition(4)



−



−







0.05



−





CWB acquisition and integration charges(5)



0.22



−







0.28



−





Amortization of intangible assets related to the CWB acquisition(6)



0.04



−







0.05



−





Initial provisions for credit losses on non-impaired loans acquired from CWB(7)



0.42



−







0.45



−





Diluted earnings per share – Adjusted

$ 2.85

$ 2.54

12

$ 5.78

$ 5.13

13











































(1) On February 3, 2025, the Bank completed the acquisition of CWB. CWB's results were consolidated from the closing date, which impacted the results, balances and ratios for the quarter and the six-month period ended April 30, 2025. For additional information on the impact of the CWB acquisition, see the Acquisition section in the Report to Shareholders – Second quarter of 2025, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca . (2) During the six-month period ended April 30, 2025, the Bank recorded an amount of $28 million ($20 million net of income taxes) to reflect the amortization of the issuance costs of the subscription receipts issued as part of the agreement to acquire CWB (for additional information, see Notes 8 and 10 to the unaudited interim condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in the Report to Shareholders – Second quarter of 2025, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca ). (3) During the six-month period ended April 30, 2025, the Bank recorded a gain of $4 million ($3 million net of income taxes) upon the remeasurement at fair value of the interest already held in CWB as at January 31, 2025. (4) During the six-month period ended April 30, 2025, the Bank recorded a mark-to-market loss of $23 million ($17 million net of income taxes) on interest rate swaps used to manage the fair value changes of CWB's assets and liabilities that resulted in volatility of goodwill and capital on closing of the transaction. (5) During the quarter ended April 30, 2025, the Bank recorded acquisition and integration charges of $118 million ($86 million net of income taxes) related to the CWB transaction. For the six-month period ended April 30, 2025, these charges were $144 million ($105 million net of income taxes). (6) During the quarter and the six-month period ended April 30, 2025, the Bank recorded an amount of $24 million ($18 million net of income taxes) to reflect the amortization of intangible assets related to the CWB acquisition. (7) During the quarter and the six-month period ended April 30, 2025, the Bank recorded initial provisions for credit losses on non-impaired loans acquired from CWB of $230 million ($166 million net of income taxes).

Highlights

(millions of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

Quarter ended April 30



Six months ended April 30







2025(1)





2024(2)



% Change



2025(1)





2024(2)

% Change

Operating results







































Total revenues



3,650





2,750



33



6,833





5,460

25

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes



1,708





1,278



34



3,245





2,539

28

Net income



896





906



(1)



1,893





1,828

4

Return on common shareholders' equity(3)



11.9 %



16.9 %







14.0 %



17.0 %



Operating leverage(3)



0.8 %



4.3 %







2.3 %



2.9 %



Efficiency ratio(3)



53.2 %



53.5 %







52.5 %



53.5 %



Earnings per share









































Basic

$ 2.19



$ 2.56



(14)

$ 4.96



$ 5.18

(4)



Diluted

$ 2.17



$ 2.54



(15)

$ 4.91



$ 5.13

(4)

Operating results – Adjusted(4)







































Total revenues – Adjusted(4)



3,650





2,750



33



6,880





5,460

26

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes – Adjusted(4)



1,850





1,278



45



3,460





2,539

36

Net income – Adjusted(4)



1,166





906



29



2,216





1,828

21

Return on common shareholders' equity – Adjusted(5)



15.6 %



16.9 %







16.5 %



17.0 %



Operating leverage – Adjusted(5)



10.4 %



4.3 %







8.9 %



2.9 %



Efficiency ratio – Adjusted(5)



49.3 %



53.5 %







49.7 %



53.5 %



Diluted earnings per share – Adjusted(4)

$ 2.85



$ 2.54



12

$ 5.78



$ 5.13

13

Common share information







































Dividends declared

$ 1.14



$ 1.06



8

$ 2.28



$ 2.12

8

Book value(3)

$ 76.13



$ 62.28







$ 76.13



$ 62.28





Share price









































High

$ 127.44



$ 114.68







$ 140.76



$ 114.68







Low

$ 107.01



$ 101.24







$ 107.01



$ 86.50







Close

$ 121.08



$ 110.54







$ 121.08



$ 110.54





Number of common shares (thousands)



391,322





340,056









391,322





340,056





Market capitalization



47,381





37,590









47,381





37,590



















































(millions of Canadian dollars)

As at April 30, 2025(1)



As at October 31, 2024

% Change

Balance sheet and off-balance-sheet















Total assets

536,194



462,226

16

Loans, net of allowances

285,728



243,032

18

Deposits

387,974



333,545

16

Equity attributable to common shareholders

29,790



22,400

33

Assets under administration(3)

825,523



766,082

8

Assets under management(3)

170,469



155,900

9





















Regulatory ratios under Basel III(6)















Capital ratios

















Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1)

13.4 %

13.7 %





Tier 1

15.1 %

15.9 %





Total

16.9 %

17.0 %



Leverage ratio

4.7 %

4.4 %



TLAC ratio(6)

28.2 %

31.2 %



TLAC leverage ratio(6)

8.8 %

8.6 %



Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR)(6)

166 %

150 %



Net stable funding ratio (NSFR)(6)

127 %

122 %



Other information















Number of employees – Worldwide (full-time equivalent)

32,371



29,196

11

Number of branches in Canada

395



368

7

Number of banking machines in Canada

965



940

3





















(1) On February 3, 2025, the Bank completed the acquisition of CWB. CWB's results were consolidated from the closing date, which impacted the results, balances and ratios for the quarter and the six-month period ended April 30, 2025. For additional information on the impact of the CWB acquisition, see the Acquisition section in the Report to Shareholders – Second quarter of 2025, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca . (2) Certain amounts have been adjusted to reflect the discontinuation of taxable equivalent basis reporting for revenues and income taxes. (3) For details on the composition of these measures, see the Glossary section on pages 51 to 54 in the Report to Shareholders – Second Quarter 2025, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca . (4) See the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 4 to 7 for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures. (5) For additional information on non-GAAP ratios, see the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 6 to 12 in the Report to Shareholders – Second Quarter 2025, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca . (6) For additional information on capital management measures, see the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 6 to 12 in the Report to Shareholders – Second Quarter 2025, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.ca or the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca .

