MONTREAL, Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, National Bank marks a milestone in its history as it officially inaugurates its new head office on the iconic Saint-Jacques Street in Montreal's business district. Construction of National Bank Place, which is the largest commercial real estate project in Montreal in 30 years, began in February 2019.

This building results from a vision that brings together more than 11,000 employees in a unique environment that promotes knowledge and collaboration and features modern, bright, technology-driven spaces. Standing at 40 storeys high, National Bank Place ranks among the city's tallest buildings and was built with sustainable development in mind. As the Bank celebrates its 165th anniversary, it continues to play an active role in boosting the economic vitality of downtown Montreal. Its new head office is sure to become a lasting feature of the neighbourhood and the business community.

National Bank Place is located at 800 Saint-Jacques in the heart of Montreal's business district and is connected to the Underground City (RÉSO).

business district and is connected to the Underground City (RÉSO). The tower was built according to the highest standards in terms of sustainable construction and integrative design to help ensure the health and wellbeing of its occupants. The Bank is aiming for LEED v4 Gold and WELL v2 Silver certification for these new spaces.

A 40,000-square-foot urban park next to the new building is accessible to employees and to the general public. This green space helps add vibrancy to the neighbourhood. The park is named for the late Michel Bélanger, the first President of National Bank as it exists today.

The building features collaborative workspaces and various facilities, including a gym, a two-storey cafeteria with terrace, 400 bike parking spots, 80 charging stations for electric vehicles, an outdoor garden on the 40th floor and a daycare centre with space for more than 180 children aged 3 months to 5 years.

Construction of the Bank's new head office was carried out in collaboration with various local partners and service providers , including Montreal -based firms Menkès Shooner Dagenais LeTourneux Architectes, Ædifica, WSP, BPA, Pageau Morel et associés, Marchand Houle et associés, CCxA Architectes paysagistes, DECASULT, Broccolini and Pomerleau.

"As we continue to grow across Canada, the inauguration of National Bank Place is another key milestone in our history," said Laurent Ferreira, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Bank. "Our new head office is designed to reflect the organization we're building: modern, strong, innovative, inclusive and resolutely focused on the future. It will also serve as our legacy for current and future generations and as a symbol of our commitment to Montreal and the community. I would like to sincerely thank our employees, our partners and the entrepreneurs who played a key role in making this major project a success."

"National Bank Place is much more than a real estate investment," said Marie Chantal Gingras, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice-President – Finance, who is responsible for the real estate business strategy. "It's a people-centric, unifying and sustainable work environment where design and technology foster health and wellbeing. Most of our Montreal teams are now based here, strengthening their collaboration as well as our contribution to the economy and the vitality of downtown Montreal."

