MONTREAL, Aug. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - National Bank Investments Inc. (‟NBI") announced today the August 2025 cash distribution amounts per unit for certain NBI Exchange-Traded Funds (‟NBI ETFs") and ETF Series of NBI Funds (‟NBI ETF Series").

Unitholders of record on August 22, 2025, will receive cash distributions on August 29, 2025, as detailed in the table below.

Fund Name Ticker

(TSX) Distribution per Unit Payment

Frequency NBI Global Real Assets Income ETF NREA $0.0600 Monthly NBI Active Canadian Preferred Shares ETF NPRF $0.1000 Monthly NBI Unconstrained Fixed Income ETF NUBF $0.0850 Monthly NBI High Yield Bond ETF NHYB $0.0100 Monthly NBI Sustainable Canadian Bond ETF NSCB $0.0600 Monthly NBI Sustainable Canadian Corporate Bond ETF NSCC $0.0600 Monthly NBI Sustainable Canadian Short Term Bond ETF NSSB $0.0260 Monthly NBI Canadian Dividend Income ETF NDIV $0.0700 Monthly NBI Target 2026 Investment Grade Bond Fund―ETF Series NTGA $0.0100 Monthly NBI Target 2027 Investment Grade Bond Fund―ETF Series NTGB $0.0150 Monthly NBI Target 2028 Investment Grade Bond Fund―ETF Series NTGC $0.0150 Monthly

About NBI ETFs and NBI Funds ETF Series

NBI ETFs and NBI ETF Series are offered by National Bank Investments Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada and sold by authorized dealers. Management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in NBI ETFs or NBI ETF Series. Please read the simplified prospectus or ETF Facts documents before investing. NBI ETFs and ETF Series of NBI Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. NBI ETF units and units of NBI ETF Series are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About National Bank Investments Inc.

National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI") is an investment funds management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals. As at June 30, 2025, assets under management in NBI products were valued at over $102 billion.

Guided by an open architecture strategy, NBI is dedicated to providing diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. NBI consistently strives to be recognized as a key partner by combining innovation and excellence. NBI's role is not limited to administrative aspects of management; NBI Advisory Services and its registered representatives form a team of specialists who provide information and advice to help advisors build portfolios adapted to their clients' financial needs. Follow NBI's activities at nbinvestments.ca or via social media.

National Bank Investments is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment, a member of Canada's Responsible Investment Association, and a founding participant in the Climate Engagement Canada initiative.

About National Bank of Canada

With $536 billion in assets as at April 30, 2025, National Bank of Canada is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has approximately 34,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

