MONTREAL, Nov. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - National Bank is pleased to announce that it has acquired the office and commercial space of the building at 700 Saint-Jacques, Montreal, adjacent to National Bank Place.

The space acquired includes the entire 10-floor base of the building, consisting of the main floor entrance area, eight floors of offices and a mezzanine, and will enable the Bank to further consolidate its real estate properties. The Bank expects to fully occupy the office spaces and the main floor will accommodate various businesses.

As employees gradually move into National Bank Place, the addition of these extra spaces will mean more teams currently located in various buildings will be able to join their colleagues in a truly collaborative workplace.

"National Bank Place is coming alive and expanding. In keeping with our culture that puts people first, this space will give the employees who work there an even greater feeling of belonging to one big team," stated Laurent Ferreira, President and CEO of National Bank. "National Bank Place will play an important role in Montreal's downtown by acting as a hub for our employees, clients and partners that will bring vitality to the area."

The newly constructed building is designed to meet the strictest environmental standards and will be certified LEED Gold, WELL and WiredScore Platinum. The offices will offer a modern, refined and welcoming environment with leading-edge technology. Green spaces, including the 40,000 square-foot park adjacent to National Bank Place, will bring life to the space and increase foot traffic.

