MONTREAL, Aug. 7, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - National Bank announces a $100,000 donation to the Canadian Red Cross Lebanon Humanitarian Needs Appeal to help the people affected by the explosions in Beirut.

Members of the public who would like to donate to the Canadian Red Cross campaign can do so on the organization's website. National Bank credit card holders can also use their rewards points to make a donation via the Bank's À la carte Rewards site.

"We are all affected by recent events in Beirut, Lebanon, a country that was already dealing with hardship, including a difficult economic situation. Many of our employees, clients and partners are members of the Lebanese community. Our thoughts are with all the people affected by these events," said Louis Vachon, President and CEO of National Bank.

