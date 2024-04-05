MONTREAL, April 5, 2024 /CNW/ - National Bank of Canada (TSX: NA) is issuing this release following questions received regarding the record date and payment date for common and preferred shares.

National Bank wishes to confirm that it will pay, as previously disclosed by National Bank and by CDS Clearing and Depositary Services Inc. ("CDS"), the May 1, 2024 dividend to common shareholders of record on March 25, 2024.

As previously announced on February 28, 2024, the Board of Directors of National Bank has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.06 per common share payable on May 1, 2024 to shareholders of record on March 25, 2024. This announcement was widely disseminated, including by press release and on National Bank's website.

Further to this announcement, CDS issued a bulletin on February 29, 2024 notifying all CDS participants of the May 1, 2024 dividend payment date and the March 25, 2024 record date.

This information was also disseminated by financial news providers and was therefore available to TSX participating organizations, the financial community and other market participants. For this reason, National Bank is of the view that the market accurately reflected this information in its trading.

However, on April 4, 2024, the TSX issued administrative releases notifying market participants of a late dividend notification.

National Bank confirms that the common shareholders of record on March 25, 2024 will receive the May 1, 2024 dividend. Also, as stated in the February 28, 2024 press release, preferred shareholders of record on April 5, 2024 will receive the dividend on May 15, 2024. For further clarification, all common and preferred shareholders can refer to the press release dated February 28, 2024, available on National Bank's website.

