MONTREAL, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The Montreal Port Authority (MPA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Nathalie Pilon as Chair of the Board of Directors. Ms. Pilon has been a member of the MPA Board of Directors since 2017, when she was appointed by the Government of Canada on the recommendation of the Minister of Transport.

Nathalie Pilon was President of ABB in Canada, member of the Executive Board of ABB Americas and President of Thomas & Betts Canada, where she had been with the company since 1996 as Vice President of Finance and Information Technology. A nationally recognized business leader in Canada, Ms. Pilon has more than 30 years of experience in the construction and electrification industry and a strong ability to bring people and technology together to stimulate Canada's innovation ecosystem.

Named one of Canada's Top 100 Most Powerful Women in 2011 by the Women's Executive Network, Ms. Pilon received the Leadership Award from the Association of Québec Women in Finance (AFFQ) in 2015, and in 2018, an honorary doctorate from Concordia University for her innovation in business. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from HEC Montreal, is a Fellow of the Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec (FCPA), and is a board member of HEC Montreal, CSA Group, Nouveau Monde Graphite, Kinova and Lassonde.

"On behalf of the MPA, I am very pleased to welcome Nathalie Pilon as Chair of the Board of Directors, and to continue with her the work we have begun to implement our vision, our mission and our development. She can count on our team's full cooperation," said Martin Imbleau, President and Chief Executive Officer of the MPA. "I heartily thank outgoing chair Marie-Claude Boisvert, who is staying on as a member of the Board of Directors and will remain active on the Governance and Human Resources Committee and the Audit Committee."

About the Port of Montreal

Operated by the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), the Port of Montreal is the second largest port in Canada and a diversified transshipment centre that handles all types of goods: containerized and non-containerized cargo, liquid bulk and dry bulk. The only container port in Quebec, it is a destination port served by the largest shipping lines in the world. It is also an intermodal hub with a service offering that is unique in North America, featuring its own rail network directly dockside connected to Canada's two national rail networks. The MPA also operates a Cruise Terminal and a Port Centre.

The MPA factors economic, social and environmental components into its corporate initiatives. This commitment is governed by a sustainable development policy whose guiding principles focus on involvement, cooperation and accountability. Port activity supports 19,000 jobs and generates $2.6 billion in economic benefits annually.

