- Wilkie has four medals in Italy – two gold, one silver, one bronze in Para nordic skiing

- Ideson skipped Canada to first Paralympic gold in 12 years

- Closing Ceremony to air live on CBC/Radio-Canada at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

CORTINA, Italy, March 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Para nordic skier Natalie Wilkie (Salmon Arm, BC) and wheelchair curler Mark Ideson (London, ON) have been named Canada's Closing Ceremony flag bearers for the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games, the Canadian Paralympic Committee announced Saturday.

Para nordic skier Natalie Wilkie and wheelchair curler Mark Ideson have been named Canada’s Closing Ceremony flag bearers for the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games. PHOTO: Canadian Paralympic Committee (CNW Group/Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships))

A three-time Paralympian, Wilkie has captured four medals at these Games – gold in the Para biathlon women's standing individual and sprint pursuit, silver in the Para biathlon women's standing sprint, and bronze in the Para cross-country women's standing sprint classic. She still has one race remaining on Sunday morning, the Para cross-country 20km.

Wilkie, age 25, now has 11 Paralympic medals to her name (five gold, three silvers, three bronze). She is the first Canadian athlete to be selected to be both Opening and Closing Ceremony flag bearer at the same Paralympic Games.

"That was a big surprise, and I said that about being named the Opening flag bearer, but I am shocked once again," said Wilkie. "It just feels unreal right now because I don't think there has been a Canadian athlete who has been named in one Games as opening and closing flag bearer, so to be the first definitely feels like I'm setting history. I'm really excited."

"This has been a really special Games for me. It has been a really emotional Games for myself and a lot of my teammates so it's going to be a really great way to end the Games. To be able to wave the flag physically and walk is going to be a pretty cool experience. I couldn't think of a better way to end my third Games."

At his fourth Paralympic Winter Games, Ideson skipped Canada to its first gold medal since 2014, becoming the first nation to ever complete the tournament undefeated. Ideson, age 49, threw the critical last shots for Canada that secured their semifinal and final victories against South Korea and China. Skip of the team since 2018, he made his Paralympic debut in 2014 and now has two gold and two bronze medals.

"It's an honour I never thought I would get and one that I'm truly grateful for," said Ideson. "The biggest honour I could ever imagine."

"It's really hard to sum up this whole week," said Ideson on winning gold and now being named flag bearer. "This is the culmination of a lot of hard work from a great group of people. We have the best team and the best staff and compete for the best country. I am incredibly proud and honoured to have been part of this whole journey."

"I am so excited for both Natalie and Mark to receive this honour," said Mac Marcoux, honorary captain, Milano Cortina 2026 Canadian Paralympic Team. "It has been incredible to watch both of them compete here at the Games. Their performances this week speak for themselves – they have added to their already so impressive Paralympic legacies. They are also such great leaders in their sports and for Paralympic sport in Canada, and I can't wait to watch them carry the flag."

"Congratulations to Natalie and Mark on being named Closing Ceremony flag bearers," said Catherine Gosselin-Despres, Chief Sport Officer, Canadian Paralympic Committee. "They both have accomplished so much here at the Games, and it has been a thrill to watch their competitions all week as they led Canada on the field of play. We know they will represent the country with great pride as we celebrate their achievements and those of the entire Canadian Paralympic Team at the Closing Ceremony."

Canadian viewers can watch Wilkie and Ideson carry the flag for the Canadian Paralympic Team with Closing Ceremony coverage beginning live Sunday on CBC and Radio-Canada at 3 p.m. ET.

About the Canadian Paralympic Team: A total of 50 athletes, including guides, are competing for Canada in six sports at the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games, taking place March 6-15.

About the Canadian Paralympic Committee: Paralympic.ca

SOURCE Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships)

MEDIA CONTACTS: Nicole Watts, Canadian Paralympic Team Communications Lead, [email protected] / 613-462-2700 (WhatsApp); Nathaniel Mah, Media Attaché, Para Nordic Skiing, [email protected] / 403-700-4927 (WhatsApp); Larissa Simone, Media Attaché, Wheelchair Curling, [email protected] / 365-340-4833 (WhatsApp)