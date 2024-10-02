Tabet to help drive firm's fixed income growth efforts within the Canadian market

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Capital Group announced that Naoum Tabet has joined the company as fixed income investment director for Canada. Based in Montréal, Québec, Tabet will play a key role in supporting the firm's strategic growth and expanding its established fixed income solutions to meet the evolving needs of institutional and wealth management clients across Canada.

Naoum Tabet (CNW Group/Capital Group Canada)

"With 20 years of investment experience, Naoum brings deep expertise in fixed income and institutional business development to Capital Group, including fresh perspectives and insights into key challenges facing investors," said Margaret Steinbach, head of North America Investment Directors at Capital Group. "Naoum will be an important addition to our team as we continue to build Capital Group's Canadian institutional and wealth management businesses."

Prior to joining Capital Group, Tabet spent 12 years at TD Asset Management, one of the largest fixed income managers in Canada, as head of institutional client portfolio management, where he led a team of investment specialists across fixed income and equity strategies. Prior to his time at TD, Tabet worked at Aviva Investors in institutional business development and spent time in London as a client portfolio manager in alternative fixed income.

"Naoum is a seasoned fixed income professional. From our first meeting, his focus on clients and having the right solutions and vehicles to meet their needs was clear," commented Rick Headrick, president of Capital Group in Canada. "His vast institutional experience and deep knowledge of the Canadian market will help us as we continue our journey to be the primary partner of choice for our institutional clients, financial advisors and the investors we collectively serve."

"I am honoured to join Capital Group at this exciting period of growth in Canada and look forward to applying my experience in my new role," Tabet said. "Globally, Capital Group is recognized as a leader in client-centric, research-driven investment solutions, and I am eager to collaborate with the global team and contribute to the firm's ongoing success in Canada."

Tabet holds a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree of commerce with distinction from Concordia University's John Molson School of Business.

Capital Group currently offers fixed income solutions to Canadian institutional and wealth management clients.

About Capital Group

Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc. is part of Capital Group, a global investment management firm originating in Los Angeles, California. Since 1931, the Capital Group organization has been singularly focused on delivering superior results for long-term investors using high-conviction portfolios, rigorous research and individual accountability. As of June 30, 2024, Capital Group manages more than US$2.7 trillion in equity and fixed income assets for millions of individual and institutional investors around the world.

Capital Group manages equity assets through three investment groups. These groups make investment and proxy voting decisions independently. Fixed income investment professionals provide fixed income research and investment management across the Capital Group organization; however, for securities with equity characteristics, they act solely on behalf of one of the three equity investment groups.

For more information, visit: www.capitalgroup.com/ca/en

SOURCE Capital Group Canada

Media contacts: Caroline Semerdjian, Capital Group, [email protected], (213) 615-3185; Lauren Bech-Hansen, Kaiser & Partners, [email protected], (416) 278-5685