MONTREAL, Nov. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - NANUK Gear Protection Inc. continues its ambitious growth trajectory by announcing the appointment of Ed Meyer as Vice President, Global Business Development and Strategic Markets, effective January 6, 2025. This appointment marks a strategic turning point for Nanuk's commercial division and aims to strengthen its global presence and optimize key partnerships. aimed at strengthening its global presence and optimizing key partnerships across diverse markets.

José Chagnon, President and CEO at Nanuk, commented: "With over 25 years of experience in global sales management and business development, Ed is a recognized leader in transforming business strategies into sustainable growth. His expertise in optimizing sales operations, his in-depth knowledge of global markets (Americas, EMEA, Asia) and his customer-centric approach make him a major asset to Nanuk's management team. We are confident that his strategic management and leadership skills will accelerate our growth in key markets and strengthen our relationships with our partners."

In this new role, Ed Meyer will lead Nanuk's overall business development architecture, focusing on the expansion of strategic alliances and partnerships worldwide. His goal will be to boost customer engagement, while leading innovative initiatives to maximize the success of Nanuk's commercial division in a competitive environment.

Prior to joining Nanuk, Ed was Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing for Pelican Biothermal and held the position of General Manager at Pelican Products Inc. in Canada. His background also includes experience as District Manager at Grainger.

Forward-looking leadership

Recognized for his collaborative approach and his ability to develop long-term partnerships, Ed Meyer is also a leader appreciated for his ability to bring teams together and deliver results. His appointment reflects Nanuk's ambition to intensify its international development and maximize business opportunities in its key sectors of activity.

About NANUK Gear Protection Inc.

NANUK Gear Protection Inc. is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance protective cases and bags for professionals in various industries. Known for their durability, reliability, and innovative features, NANUK products are trusted by customers worldwide to protect their valuable equipment in the toughest conditions. For more information, visit www.nanuk.com.

