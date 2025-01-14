MONTREAL, Jan. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - President and CEO of NANUK GEAR PROTECTION Inc., José Chagnon, today announced the appointment of Terri Schiek as Vice President of Global Sales for the Consumer Division. NANUK is the manufacturer of professional-grade waterproof protective cases.

NANUK Welcomes Terri Schiek as New VP of Global Sales—Consumer Division (CNW Group/NANUK)

"We're proud to welcome Terri to the NANUK family. Her leadership, creativity, and extensive experience in sales and customer relationship management in CPG, Consumer Goods, Consumer Electronics, Sporting Goods, Outdoor and Entertainment/Gaming, bring exactly the expertise we were looking for. She shares our values of uncompromising product design and quality and a customer-centric approach to sales and service. With her proven track record of delivering outstanding top-line growth and bottom-line results, I have no doubt that Terri will contribute significantly to NANUK's continued growth," said Chagnon.

Terri has more than 30 years of experience in executive roles with respected brands and companies such as SA Consumer Products, Igloo, Pelican Products, and others.

"I am honoured and excited about this new role with NANUK and to be a part of an exceptional and passionate team. NANUK has earned tremendous respect among professionals and consumers alike and has a proven legacy of delivering innovation, quality, and exceptional value. I look forward to amplifying the company's core values, collaborating with the talented team, and growing the brand alongside our global retail partners," stated Schiek.

As an innovative change leader, Terri will be responsible for developing and implementing the strategic direction for NANUK's Consumer Division. She will develop and optimize the sales structure and implement best practices to prioritize customer relationship management, new business development and growth objective achievement.

She will collaborate closely with all internal departments at NANUK's headquarters in Terrebonne, Québec, as well as with the company's European operations and distribution centre.

Terri joins NANUK during a period of continuous growth and global expansion, where recent launches—such as the new camera-drone bag category, the innovative Eco-Friendly R-Collection, and numerous other products—position her to play a key role in supporting the consumer footprint with exciting upcoming product launches.

About NANUK Gear Protection Inc.

NANUK Gear Protection Inc. is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance protective cases and bags for professionals in various industries. Known for their durability, reliability, and innovative features, NANUK products are trusted by customers worldwide to protect their valuable equipment in the toughest conditions. For more information, visit www.NANUK.com.

Charles Benoit -- VP Marketing & Commercial Strategies, [email protected], 450-628-1006, ext. 345 or 1-800-783-6883, ext. 345