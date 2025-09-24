MONTREAL, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - FC Supra du Québec, the newest club to join the Canadian Premier League, the country's top men's professional soccer league, today unveiled its name and logo.

The introduction was celebrated at a live event held at Complex Multi-Sports de Laval, Que. on Wednesday night, where members of the local soccer community gathered to get a first public look at the club's new brand.

"We want to be known as the club from here for here," said Rocco Placentino, President and Co-Founder, FC Supra. "The team's name was a natural choice. We are honouring Quebec's rich soccer tradition while building on community connections and elevating the game to the highest level."

The club's brand identity reimagines the original Supra logo, used by the Montreal soccer club that played from 1988 to 1992 in the former Canadian Professional Soccer League (CPSL). The red, blue and white colourway ushers in the beginning of a new legacy.

"Our team branding is deeply rooted in the unique culture of Quebec soccer. We are proud to have world-class expertise within the team's ownership group, including a designer who has developed brand identities for leading soccer clubs globally, and who helped create our own branding," said Placentino.

The launch of the club marks a historic moment for soccer in Quebec.

The club is set to make its CPL debut in April 2026 and will play home games at Stade Boréale in Laval, the official home of Roses FC, a founding club of the Northern Super League. Originally designed and built to host Montreal's women's professional team, FC Supra has entered into a lease with Roses FC for the use of Stade Boréale.

FC Supra's mission is to continue nurturing Quebec's soccer community while providing a platform for local talent to grow and succeed on the national stage.

About FC Supra du Québec

FC Supra du Québec is the newest club in the Canadian Premier League (CPL), Canada's top men's professional soccer league. The league's first Quebec-based side, Supra launched in September 2025 and is set to debut during the league's eighth season in 2026. Supra proudly represents Quebec with the motto "from here for here," celebrating Quebec's rich soccer tradition while inspiring the next generation of talent. FC Supra is committed to strengthening community connections, nurturing local players, and elevating the game to the highest level on the national stage.

About Canadian Premier League

The Canadian Premier League (CPL), Canada's Tier 1 domestic men's soccer league, is committed to its mission of providing opportunities for Canadian players to showcase their abilities on home soil and to gain prominence on the global soccer scene. A link between the amateur and professional games in the country, the CPL develops homegrown talent in support of the growth of Canadian soccer domestically and internationally. The CPL is proud to bring high-quality, professional soccer to communities from coast to coast, partnering with strong ownership groups, world-class corporate partners and passionate supporters to build a league Canadians can proudly support on and off the field. The CPL, which is contesting its seventh season in 2025, plays in Concacaf and FIFA sanctioned competitions. For more updates and information, please visit CanPL.ca

