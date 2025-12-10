Newest Canadian Premier League club adds trio of standout Quebec-grown talent as inaugural roster begins to take shape

MONTREAL, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - FC Supra du Québec today announced the signings of Quebec-born standouts David Choinière, Sean Rea, and Loic Kwemi, marking a historic milestone ahead of the club's debut season in the Canadian Premier League (CPL) in 2026.

Choinière, a native of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., brings a winning pedigree to FC Supra's roster as a four-time CPL Champion and two-time CPL Shield Winner. He joins the club's roster alongside Laval-born Rea, another dynamic attacker with significant CPL experience, and Kwemi, a third attacking talent with strong ties to Ligue1 Quebec.

"These signings represent exactly the type of high-level, Quebec-developed talent FC Supra wants to promote," said Rocco Placentino, President and Co-Founder, FC Supra du Québec. "David, Sean, and Loic embody the ambition, creativity, and competitive spirit that will define our club. Bringing in this calibre of homegrown players strengthens FC Supra's identity and represents an important moment for the club and for soccer in our province."

Choinière, 28, returns to Quebec after spending seven CPL seasons with Forge FC, where he established himself as one of the league's top creative attacking players, with a knack for scoring goals in high-pressure moments. He delivered for the league's winningest club on numerous occasions, including scoring the game-winning goal in the 2019 CPL Final, added another goal in the 2022 CPL Final, netting the historic strike that made Forge the first CPL team to win a match in Concacaf competition, scoring the first-ever goal by a CPL player in the Concacaf Champions Cup, and finding the back of the net against his brother Mathieu Choinière's CF Montréal side in the 2024 TELUS Canadian Championship.

All told, Choinière scored 31 times and added 27 assists as a Forge player. His significant contributions helped the club capture four CPL Championships in 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023 as well as two CPL Shields as Regular Season winners in 2024 and 2025.

Choinière began his professional career in 2016 when he signed with the Montreal Impact, rising through the Academy to reach Major League Soccer before becoming a key contributor in the CPL.

"I'm honoured to be among the first players signed to FC Supra, and especially to represent my home province," said Choinière. "To be part of a new club in Quebec, built on local ambition and pride, is truly something special."

Rea, an attack-minded, creative player, also joins FC Supra with valuable CPL experience under his belt. The 23 year old began his time in the League when he spent two seasons on loan with Valour FC, enjoying a breakthrough 2022 campaign that earned him the prestigious Best U-21 Canadian Player award. In 2023, he returned to CF Montréal, who first signed him in 2020, and went on to make his MLS debut. Rea most recently represented Halifax Wanderers in the CPL from August 2024 through the end of the 2025 season.

"It's an incredible feeling to join FC Supra at the very beginning of its story," said Rea. "I'm excited to represent Quebec and help build something meaningful for the soccer community here."

Kwemi, 28, is a dynamic and versatile forward who has risen steadily through the Canadian pathway to the professional level. A former Canada Soccer Futsal Player of the Year (2024), he developed at CS Saint-Laurent before signing his first professional contract with former CPL side Valour FC in 2024. He most recently featured for CS LaSalle. Kwemi won the Ligue1 Québec championship in 2022, finishing as the league's top scorer and earning its Ballon d'Or award as best player and Golden Boot as top scorer. His futsal background shaped his creativity, technique, and ability to influence games in the final third.

"We could not be more thrilled with these first signings, all of whom represent true homegrown talent," said Mateo Cabanettes, Sporting Director and Head of Operations, FC Supra du Québec. "David, Sean, and Loic bring quality, identity, and ambition that align perfectly with our "From here for here" mission. They set the foundation for the competitive, exciting, and locally inspired team we are building for our inaugural season."

FC Supra merchandise now available

This historic week for FC Supra also marks the club's partnership with Evangelista Sports, Quebec's leading football retailer celebrating 40 years in business, with select FC Supra merchandise now available for purchase.

About FC Supra du Québec

FC Supra du Québec is the newest club in the Canadian Premier League (CPL), Canada's top men's professional soccer league. The league's first Quebec-based side, FC Supra launched in September 2025 and is set to debut during the league's eighth season in 2026. FC Supra proudly represents Quebec with the mission statement "From here for here," celebrating Quebec's rich soccer tradition while inspiring the next generation of talent. FC Supra is committed to strengthening community connections, nurturing local players, and elevating the game to the highest level on the national stage.

About the Canadian Premier League

The Canadian Premier League (CPL) is Canada's Tier 1 men's professional soccer league, dedicated to developing homegrown talent and strengthening the sport across the country. Serving as the bridge between amateur and professional soccer, the CPL delivers high-quality competition in communities nationwide through committed ownership groups, corporate partners, and passionate supporters. Entering its eighth season in 2025, the CPL proudly represents Canada in Concacaf competitions.

