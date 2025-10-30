Sporting Director and Head Coach appointed to lead the club

MONTREAL, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - FC Supra du Quebec today announced the appointment of two key members of its soccer leadership team who will be charged with guiding the club's on-field success during its first season in the Canadian Premier League (CPL) in 2026.

Building on FC Supra's "from here for here" mission, the club has appointed Mateo Cabanettes as Sporting Director and Head of Operations and Nick Razzaghi as Head Coach.

The additions align directly with the club's commitment to developing talent from Quebec, both on and off the field.

Cabanettes brings a proven record of establishing winning programs and developing local players. As founder of Ligue 1 Quebec side CS Saint-Laurent's semi-professional program, he led the team to remarkable results in short order, including an unprecedented run in the 2024 TELUS Canadian Championship. This run featured a historical victory over CPL side Halifax Wanderers FC and exciting matchups against Toronto FC of Major League Soccer.

"When it comes to having a sharp eye for emerging, local talent, Mateo's track record is second to none," said Rocco Placentino, President, FC Supra du Québec. "He understands the game deeply, on and off the field, and brings the vision and the drive we need to kickstart our success."

Razzaghi comes to FC Supra with a stellar track record from CS Saint-Laurent's men's semi-pro program. Under his guidance, the club achieved a historic double in 2023, winning the Ligue 1 Quebec title and the Coupe L1QC. It was only the club's second season at that level. In 2024, Razzaghi led CS Saint-Laurent in the TELUS Canadian Championship, where the side made history by eliminating the Wanderers and advancing to the quarter-final round.

"Being part of FC Supra is a tremendous opportunity," said Nick Razzaghi, Head Coach, FC Supra du Québec. "My focus will be on building a strong, competitive team while connecting with and growing our fanbase, whose passion and support will be central to the club's success."

"This club represents an incredible opportunity to unite the best of Quebec soccer under one vision and brings to life a collective ambition to elevate our game to the next level," said Mateo Cabanettes, Sporting Director and Head of Operations, FC Supra du Québec. "Nick is the perfect architect for our on-field identity. His tactical capabilities, winning mentality, and commitment to player development are exactly what we need to build a competitive and exciting team for our debut season."

Cabanettes and Razzaghi join Nick De Santis, who was recently announced as Executive Advisor to FC Supra's football leadership team.

FC Supra will hold tryouts at multiple locations in and around Montreal on the following dates:

November 1 - Laval (Lausanne Park at 9 a.m. ET); LaSalle (Riverside Park at 1:30 p.m. ET)

November 2 - Longueuil (Lausanne Park at 9 a.m. ET); Lanaudière (Maurice-Richard Park at 4 p.m. ET)

November 4 – Laval (Berthiaume-Du-Tremblay Park at 7 p.m. ET)

While registration for tryouts is now closed, FC Supra welcomes the community to watch Quebec's young players showcase their skills on the field. Further updates regarding player signings and pre-season plans will be announced in the coming weeks.

About FC Supra du Québec

FC Supra du Québec is the newest club in the Canadian Premier League (CPL), Canada's top men's professional soccer league. The league's first Quebec-based side, Supra launched in September 2025 and is set to debut during the league's eighth season in 2026. Supra proudly represents Quebec with the mission statement "From here for here," celebrating Quebec's rich soccer tradition while inspiring the next generation of talent. FC Supra is committed to strengthening community connections, nurturing local players, and elevating the game to the highest level on the national stage.

About Canadian Premier League

The Canadian Premier League (CPL), Canada's Tier 1 domestic men's soccer league, is committed to its mission of providing opportunities for Canadian players to showcase their abilities on home soil and to gain prominence on the global soccer scene. A link between the amateur and professional games in the country, the CPL develops homegrown talent in support of the growth of Canadian soccer domestically and internationally. The CPL is proud to bring high-quality, professional soccer to communities from coast to coast, partnering with strong ownership groups, world-class corporate partners and passionate supporters to build a league Canadians can proudly support on and off the field. The CPL, which is contesting its seventh season in 2025, plays in Concacaf and FIFA sanctioned competitions. For more updates and information, please visit CanPL.ca

SOURCE FC Supra

For more information, please contact: Felipe del Pozo, (514) 616 4713, [email protected]