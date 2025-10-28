Former Montreal Supra, Men's National Team Star to advise Supra in its mission to invest in Quebec talent

MONTREAL, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - FC Supra today announced the appointment of Montreal native, Canadian Men's National Team Alum and former professional coach and player Nick De Santis as Executive Advisor, a key addition to the club's leadership team as it prepares for its inaugural season in the Canadian Premier League (CPL).

This strategic appointment directly supports the club's mission to bring the best of Quebec soccer to the national stage and beyond. Nick De Santis will work closely with the club's leadership, technical staff, and external partners to elevate FC Supra's sporting operations and ensure a strong foundation for long-term success.

"With more than 20 years of experience at the professional level, Nick brings a level of knowledge, leadership, and vision that will undoubtedly elevate our club," said Rocco Placentino, President and Co-Founder, FC Supra. "His passion and love for the game are truly indescribable, you feel it the moment you speak with him. I'm looking forward to working alongside him in his capacity as Executive Advisor for Supra, as his mentorship over the years has been a true source of inspiration."

De Santis brings decades of leadership and international soccer experience, along with a deep connection to the Quebec soccer community, to this strategic advisory role. His longstanding ties to the Supra family include more than 90 appearances in the Canadian Soccer League (CSL) between 1988 and 1992, marking the early years of a professional career that spanned more than a decade.

De Santis went on to play for the Montreal Impact and several other clubs across North America, while also earning multiple call ups to the Canadian Men's National Team. He built an accomplished coaching and executive career with the Impact following his playing days, underscoring his enduring commitment to advancing Canadian soccer at every level.

"Joining FC Supra at this pivotal stage is exciting, and I'm thrilled to contribute to the club's growth and long-term impact," said De Santis. "There's tremendous potential here and I look forward to working with the team to bring the club's mission and vision to life."

FC Supra will host tryouts at various locations in and around Montreal starting in November. Further updates regarding staffing, player signings and pre-season plans will be announced in the coming weeks.

About FC Supra du Québec

FC Supra du Québec is the newest club in the Canadian Premier League (CPL), Canada's top men's professional soccer league. The league's first Quebec-based side, Supra launched in September 2025 and is set to debut during the league's eighth season in 2026. Supra proudly represents Quebec with the mission statement "From here for here," celebrating Quebec's rich soccer tradition while inspiring the next generation of talent. FC Supra is committed to strengthening community connections, nurturing local players, and elevating the game to the highest level on the national stage.

About Canadian Premier League

The Canadian Premier League (CPL), Canada's Tier 1 domestic men's soccer league, is committed to its mission of providing opportunities for Canadian players to showcase their abilities on home soil and to gain prominence on the global soccer scene. A link between the amateur and professional games in the country, the CPL develops homegrown talent in support of the growth of Canadian soccer domestically and internationally. The CPL is proud to bring high-quality, professional soccer to communities from coast to coast, partnering with strong ownership groups, world-class corporate partners and passionate supporters to build a league Canadians can proudly support on and off the field. The CPL, which is contesting its seventh season in 2025, plays in Concacaf and FIFA sanctioned competitions. For more updates and information, please visit CanPL.ca

SOURCE FC Supra

For more information, please contact: Felipe del Pozo, (514) 616 4713, [email protected]