MONTREAL, April 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Centraide of Greater Montreal's 2024 fundraising campaign will be co-chaired by Nadine Renaud-Tinker, Regional President – Quebec, RBC Royal Bank, and Mirko Bibic, President and Chief Executive Officer, BCE Inc. and Bell Canada.

These two prominent leaders in the business community will be supported by a campaign cabinet of close to thirty representatives from different economic sectors who will implement Centraide's next workplace campaign.

"At Centraide, we are so grateful to rely on generous volunteers who dedicate their time and energy to the success of our mission," said Claude Pinard, President and Executive Director of Centraide of Greater Montreal. "Our support network is a safety net for those who need it most. We are taking action together for an inclusive Greater Montreal without poverty."

"This campaign is so essential to the well-being of our communities, and I am honoured to co-chair it and to promote values of care and generosity for an inclusive and prosperous society," said Nadine Renaud-Tinker. "The work that Centraide and its vast network of community agencies does is vital for hundreds of thousands of Quebeckers and, along with Mirko Bibic, I am proud to do my part towards such a critical mission."

"Centraide plays a critical role in the Greater Montreal area and I'm pleased to get involved as co-chair of the 2024 campaign alongside Nadine Renaud-Tinker," said Mirko Bibic. "Agencies supported by Centraide actively contribute to society and strengthen our social fabric, and I am proud to be able to help them. "

Centraide of Greater Montreal's 51st campaign will officially launch at the start of October and run until the end of December 2024.

About Centraide of Greater Montreal

Centraide of Greater Montreal will celebrate its 50th anniversary until August 2024. A full range of activities have been planned in the coming weeks to mark the occasion. For more information, visit: centraide-mtl.org/en/50th

A true agent of change, Centraide of Greater Montreal is a public foundation whose mission is to bring people together and take action for an inclusive and poverty-free Greater Montreal. To achieve this goal, it supports a network of 375 community agencies and projects in Laval, in Montreal and on the South Shore that improve the living conditions of vulnerable people. Centraide works with the Greater Montreal population and with communities, businesses, institutions and philanthropic organizations. Its history dates back 50 years, when five charities merged into one entity. In 2023, Centraide invested $61.8 million in the community, which represents over 86% of the money raised. Every year, nearly 800,000 people benefit from the help of the agencies that it supports. For more information or to contribute to Centraide's campaign, visit centraide-mtl.org .

SOURCE Centraide of Greater Montreal

For further information: Annick Gagnon, Public Relations Advisor, Centraide of Greater Montreal, 514-437-3672, [email protected]