NACCA in receipt of 500,000 Personal Protective Masks for distribution to high-risk Indigenous communities

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - The National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association (NACCA) is pleased to announce that it will help ensure the timely distribution of 500,000 three-ply disposable masks to Indigenous communities considered high-risk.

The masks have been donated by Dent-X Canada, a producer of personal protective equipment for the COVID-19 pandemic, and First Nations Procurement Inc. (FNPI) "In these trying times, we recognize the many challenges that remote First Nations are facing," says Jimmy Emms, CEO of Dent-X Canada. Matthew Owl, FNPI CEO agrees. "This situation is unprecedented, and being able to contribute to the health and wellness of my people means a great deal to me."

NACCA will be working with the First Nations Health Managers Association (FNHMA), GETPAQ Inc., and Arctic Co-operatives, a NACCA member. Arctic Co-operatives will provide logistical support out of Winnipeg. "We are very grateful for the donation," says Jean Vincent, Chair of NACCA's Board. "Working together, we can achieve great things. This unique collaboration demonstrates that we all have a role to play in ensuring that even the most remote First Nations can access proper safety equipment. Between the FNHMA and VIO Volunteers, our hope is that communities in greatest need will receive support in the coming weeks." Adds Duane Wilson, Vice-President of Arctic Co-operatives Ltd: "As an Indigenous-owned cooperative, we welcome the opportunity to collaborate and show our commitment to the Co-op Principle "Concern for Community."

Through the AFI network, NACCA is a national champion of Indigenous-led business. NACCA has been working hard to ensure that COVID-19 relief measures provide tailored support to Indigenous peoples – and that measures are delivered by Indigenous businesses wherever possible.

For more information about NACCA and the network of Aboriginal Financial Institutions, please visit our website at NACCA.ca.

SOURCE National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association

For further information: NACCA - National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association - www.NACCA.ca, Shannin Metatawabin, CEO, [email protected] / 613-282-2431; Arctic Co-operatives - www.arctic-coop.com, Duane Wilson, Vice President, Stakeholder Relations, [email protected] / 204 697 2243 ext.222; FNPI - First Nations Procurement Inc. - www.fnprocure.ca, Matthew Owl, CEO, [email protected] / (705) 869-7937; Dent-X Canada - www.dent-xcanada.com, Jimmy Emms, CEO, [email protected] / 416-774-2476; FNHMA - First Nations Health Managers Association - www.fnhma.ca, Marion Crowe, CEO, [email protected] / 613-599-6070; VIO Volunteers - www.viovolunteers.org, Claudine Santos, President & CEO, [email protected] / 613-663-5073

