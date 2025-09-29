Uniting Indigenous Women in Industry: Global Summit to Take Place in Vancouver in September 2026

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Indigenous women leaders from around the globe will gather in Vancouver, British Columbia on September 28-30, 2026 for the Indigenous Women in Industry (IWI) Summit Canada, a transformative event designed to foster economic, cultural, and social opportunities for Indigenous women across the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

Hosted at the Hyatt Regency Vancouver on the unceded territories of the xʷməθkʷəy ̓ əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱ wú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil Waututh), IWI 2026 will bring together over 250 Indigenous women and allies from Canada, Aotearoa (New Zealand), Australia, and other international partners. The summit will focus on entrepreneurship, leadership, innovation, and next generation matriarchs, while strengthening global Indigenous-to-Indigenous connections and advancing reconciliation.

"IWI 2026 represents a bold step forward in Indigenous women's global economic leadership," said Rachel Petero, Founder and CEO of Rise Global and Co-Host of IWI 2026. "We're creating a legacy of cultural exchange, economic collaboration, and future-focused leadership led by Indigenous women -- for Indigenous women."

The event is co-led by Rise Global, a 100% Māori and Indigenous-owned organization from Aotearoa, and the National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association (NACCA), Canada's national organization representing a network of over 50 Indigenous Financial Institutions.

IWI 2026 builds on the success of the inaugural IWI Summit held in Aotearoa in 2024, and sets the stage for future summits in Australia (2028) and the United States (2030). Together, these gatherings are forming a global Indigenous women's leadership movement aligned with international trade and economic cooperation agreements, including the Indigenous Peoples Economic and Trade Cooperation Arrangement (IPETCA).

The summit also builds on the momentum of NACCA's Indigenous Women Entrepreneurship (IWE) National Gathering, held in 2024, as part of their IWE Program. Through this program:

Over 5,000 advisory services were delivered

Nearly 5,000 participants received training

More than 600 loans were provided, totaling over $11.4 million

"We're so excited to continue building on this momentum and to bring Indigenous women together from around the world," said Shannin Metatawabin, CEO of NACCA. "Because together, we can thrive. This is more than a summit -- it's a strategic platform to elevate Indigenous women in business and industry, while reinforcing Indigenous-led trade and innovation globally."

The summit is also supported by an international Strategic Advisory Group, including Dawn Madahbee Leach (Canada) and Teresa Tepania-Ashton (Aotearoa) as IWI Patrons, and Hereditary Chief Leanne Joe (Squamish Nation) as cultural advisor.

"As IWI Patron for Canada, I believe this Summit will create lasting pathways for Indigenous women to lead in trade, business, and innovation – not only within their own communities, but on the world stage," said Dawn Madahbee Leach, Vice-Chair of Waubetek Business Development Corporation and long-time advocate for Indigenous economic empowerment. "We are showing what's possible when Indigenous women come together with purpose and pride.

With the Summit taking place during Canada's National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, we are reminded of the responsibility to honour Indigenous voices, histories, and leadership as we build a more inclusive and equitable future together."

A Treaty Signing Ceremony between NACCA and Rise Global is planned for October 22, 2025, in Vancouver marking a formal commitment to Indigenous-led global collaboration.

Organizers are actively engaging government, corporate, academic, and Indigenous partners for sponsorship, partnership, and speaker opportunities. A full sponsorship package and Request for

Proposals for event coordination are now available. Expressions of Interest (EOI) for delegates are also open.

Visit nacca.ca and riseglobal.co.nz for more information and to get involved.

SOURCE National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association

Media Inquiries: Please contact: Joël Lamoureux, [email protected], 613-316-4089