WHITEHORSE, YT, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association (NACCA) announces the successful completion of our Annual General Meeting (AGM) held September 3–5, 2025, on the traditional territory of the Kwanlin Dün First Nation and the Ta'an Kwäch'än Council. The gathering hosted by däna Näye Ventures (DNV) brought together leaders, partners and members from the network, from coast to coast to coast. The DNV team, featuring Executive Director and long-time NACCA Board member Elaine Chambers, highlighted the pivotal role that Indigenous Financial Institutions play in building local economies.

Over three days, delegates at NACCA's Annual General Meeting celebrated the significant progress and milestones achieved over the past year, while also turning their attention to the important work that lies ahead including:

The confirmation of a ten-year federal funding agreement ensuring sustained support for Indigenous entrepreneurs nationwide.

Continued success of the Signature Indigenous Tourism Experiences Stream (SITES) pilot, with momentum building into 2026.

The launch of new programming, including the Indigenous Youth Entrepreneurship (IYE) program, designed to expand opportunities for future generations.

In addition to celebrating accomplishments, discussions turned to visionary goals for the years ahead, strengthening Indigenous Women and Youth Entrepreneurship initiatives, expanding procurement and tourism opportunities and embracing a defining moment in the growth of the Indigenous economy.

These achievements set the stage for renewed leadership. NACCA welcomed new directors and appointed officers confirmed for the year ahead:

Chair: Keith Matthew

Vice-Chair/Independent Director: Matthew Tapper

Secretary: Olivier Gill-Sioui

Regional Director – Saskatchewan : Tina Rasmussen

: Regional Director – Quebec , Newfoundland and Labrador , Nova Scotia , Prince Edward Island , and New Brunswick : Olivier Gill-Sioui

Among the newly appointed Board members, NACCA also recognizes those continuing their terms: Elaine Chambers (Yukon, Northwest Territories & Nunavut), Carol Johnson (Manitoba), Charles Weaselhead (Alberta), and Ron Marano (Ontario). NACCA honours and thanks Jean Vincent, long-standing Board member and former Chair, along with Dana Soonias (Saskatchewan), as they depart the Board. Their leadership and contributions have helped shape the growth of NACCA and the Indigenous Financial Institution (IFI) network. Together, the Board, both new and returning, will play a pivotal role in advancing NACCA's mission, strengthening the IFI network, and ensuring continued advocacy for Indigenous entrepreneurs across Canada.

Distinguished guests attending the AGM included Dr. Brendan Hanley, MP for the Yukon and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs; Jamie Schmale, MP for Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes and Shadow Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations; Sébastien Lemire, MP for Abitibi—Témiscamingue and Critic for Indigenous Services and Crown-Indigenous Relations; and Terry Sheehan, MP for Sault Ste. Marie and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Labour.

"Our success is all about our work. It's about individual IFIs supporting their clients. NACCA's strength comes from its members in all our differing contexts, serving the communities where we live," said

Shannin Metatawabin as he opened the AGM.

Newly elected Chair, Keith Matthew provides a track record of community service extending beyond his role as a former Chief. Throughout his career he has acted in various roles including President of the Community Futures Development Corporation of Central Interior First Nations, Director for the Simpcw Health Board, and Chair of Simpcw Resources Ltd. Additionally, Keith has held leadership roles with the TULO Centre of Indigenous Economics, Thompson Rivers University, the Indigenous Prosperity Foundation, and the Aboriginal Sports and Recreation Association of B.C.

"I am grateful for the trust placed in me to serve as Chair of NACCA's Board of Directors," said Keith. "Together with my colleagues on the Board, I look forward to advancing NACCA's important work of driving economic growth and prosperity for Indigenous peoples and communities nationwide."

NACCA takes this opportunity to extend our deepest gratitude to Elaine Chambers for her contributions as the previous NACCA Board Chair. Elaine is a proud citizen of the Champagne & Aishihik First Nation and of the Crow Clan.

About NACCA

The National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association (NACCA) is the national organization representing a network of more than 50 Indigenous Financial Institutions across Canada. Together, we are committed to creating economic opportunities for First Nations, Inuit, and Métis entrepreneurs by improving access to capital, business services, and resources. Our mission is to foster a thriving Indigenous economy built on entrepreneurship, innovation, and self-determination.

To learn more about NACCA's programs and impact, visit www.nacca.ca.

