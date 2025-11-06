NACCA REAFFIRMS LONG-TERM VISION OF INDIGENOUS PROSPERITY AFTER BUDGET 2025

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association (NACCA) acknowledges the release of the 2025 Federal Budget and remains steadfast in advancing Indigenous prosperity through community-driven economic development.

NACCA is pleased with the confirmation of a 6-million-dollar investment for the Signature Indigenous Tourism Experiences Stream (SITES) 2 project. In 2025, the SITES pilot program delivered by NACCA, successfully deployed 9.5 million to eleven Indigenous tourism projects across the country. This new SITES 2 funding will allow NACCA to continue assisting Indigenous attraction businesses in Canada. The Government of Canada's decision to protect Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) programming from deep funding reductions reaffirms the importance of Indigenous-led economic initiatives. NACCA will continue to drive the value of sustained long-term Indigenous business development.

Shannin Metatawabin, CEO, NACCA shared, "Indigenous entrepreneurs are building strong businesses in every region of this country. Their success strengthens local economies, creates jobs, and builds wealth that stays in communities for generations. NACCA and the network of Indigenous Financial Institutions stand ready to work with the federal government to expand access to capital, close the persistent financing gaps, and unlock the full potential of Indigenous talent."

Indigenous economic development is rooted in self-determination. When financing and business supports are delivered by Indigenous-led institutions, communities retain control over decisions that shape their economic futures. This advances reconciliation by placing the economic power directly in the hands of Indigenous peoples and ensures the benefits stay in communities. This also reflects the intended vision of the National Indigenous Economic Strategy (NIES), an Indigenous-led, ten-year roadmap developed by a collaboration of more than 20 partners, including NACCA. Grounded in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and UNDRIP, the NIES outlines four pathways and 107 Calls to Economic Prosperity. These are designed to close long-standing socio-economic gaps and build shared prosperity for First Nations, Métis and Inuit people.

Leading growth initiatives in 2025 and beyond:

Indigenous Youth Entrepreneurship (IYE) Program : Empowering the next generation of founders with training, mentorship, and access to capital so youth can start, grow, and scale businesses in their communities and beyond.

: Empowering the next generation of founders with training, mentorship, and access to capital so youth can start, grow, and scale businesses in their communities and beyond. Indigenous Women's Entrepreneurship (IWE) : Expanding national advocacy and programming through IWE to support Indigenous women entrepreneurs, increase investment readiness, and build financial literacy across communities.

: Expanding national advocacy and programming through IWE to support Indigenous women entrepreneurs, increase investment readiness, and build financial literacy across communities. Women's Entrepreneurship Strategy (WES) - Giving more women access to capital, training, and business supports tailored to their needs. Scaling WES nationally will help more Indigenous women build investment-ready businesses, enter new markets, and create jobs in their communities.

- Giving more women access to capital, training, and business supports tailored to their needs. Scaling WES nationally will help more Indigenous women build investment-ready businesses, enter new markets, and create jobs in their communities. First Nations Procurement Authority (FNPA ) : Advancing operational readiness with partners to open equitable access to federal procurement and strengthen Indigenous participation across public supply chains.

: Advancing operational readiness with partners to open equitable access to federal procurement and strengthen Indigenous participation across public supply chains. Signature Indigenous Tourism Experiences Stream (SITES) : Continuing and expanding support to deliver projects that strengthen the visibility and accessibility of Indigenous tourism attractions, driving more overnight stays and increased visitor spending.

: Continuing and expanding support to deliver projects that strengthen the visibility and accessibility of Indigenous tourism attractions, driving more overnight stays and increased visitor spending. Indigenous Growth Fund (IGF) : Accessing private capital with an anchor investment from the Federal Government to provide more capital to IFI for lending to Indigenous businesses

NACCA remains committed to working collaboratively with the federal government to expand access to capital and advance Indigenous prosperity through programs that deliver measurable impact for entrepreneurs, families, and communities. Our aim is to ensure Indigenous-owned businesses remain central to Canada's economic future.

For over 35 years, NACCA and the IFI network have provided accessible financing and business support to Indigenous entrepreneurs and communities across Canada, helping to close the persistent capital gap that hinders Indigenous participation in the national economy. Collectively, IFIs have financed over 50,000 loans, driving $3.3 billion in economic impact and creating thousands of jobs in First Nations, Métis, and Inuit communities from coast to coast to coast.

About NACCA

NACCA, the National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association, is a network of over 50 Indigenous Financial Institutions (IFIs) dedicated to stimulating economic growth for all Indigenous people in Canada. These efforts increase social and economic self-reliance and sustainability for Indigenous people and communities nationwide.

To learn more about NACCA's programs and impact, visit www.nacca.ca.

