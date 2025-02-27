MYndspan and MEGIN Partner to Make MEG Brain Scans More Accessible

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - MYndspan , a pioneer in consumer brain health technology, announced a new partnership today with MEGIN , the global leader in magnetoencephalography (MEG), to make high-precision brain scanning more widely available. This collaboration will allow MYndspan to introduce consumer-accessible MEG brain scans, beginning with its flagship location in London later this year.

MEG stands out as a premier technology for assessing brain function, offering precision by capturing real-time neural activity with millimeter and millisecond accuracy. Unlike other imaging modalities, such as MRI or PET, which provide structural images or rely on blood flow changes, MEG directly measures the magnetic fields produced by neuronal electrical currents, enabling a more immediate and detailed view of brain activity. Historically confined to hospitals and research institutions due to its complexity and cost, MEG's application has been primarily in clinical and research settings. This partnership changes that—bringing clinical-grade brain function analysis to everyday consumers.

"The future of brain health lies in understanding and tracking brain activity and function, and working with MEGIN now allows us to scale MEG technology beyond hospitals and research settings, making it accessible to the public for the first time." said Caitlin Baltzer, Co-Founder and CEO of MYndspan. "With their expertise in MEG technology, we are ensuring that more people have access to the most precise brain function assessments available."

For over 30 years, MEGIN has led the MEG market, with more than 120 systems installed worldwide. Its technology is used at leading research institutions, including Oxford, Cambridge, and MIT, to study cognition, epilepsy, and the study of biomarkers for disorders and dysfunction like concussion, PTSD and neurodegenerative diseases. With an 80 percent share of the global MEG market, MEGIN is expanding beyond research and clinical applications to include broader uses in neurodegeneration and beyond.

"This marks a significant milestone in MEGIN's mission to revolutionize neuroscience by expanding the reach of MEG technology and making it more accessible," said Craig Shapero, CEO of MEGIN. "By bridging the gap between cutting-edge neuroimaging and broader clinical and consumer applications, we are positioned to lead a new era of precision brain health alongside MYndspan."

MYndspan's consumer-accessible brain scans provide in-depth insights into brain health, measuring functional brain age, brain stability, and localized neural activity. By analyzing resting-state MEG data, these scans can detect early signs of neurodegenerative changes, empowering individuals to take a proactive approach to cognitive wellbeing.

This collaboration builds on MYndspan's recent partnership with BIOS Health , reinforcing its commitment to bringing precision neuroscience to consumers. Later this year, MYndspan will launch its first brain health center in London, giving individuals direct access to these highly accurate and rapid brain scans, powered by MEGIN's MEG hardware.

About MYndspan:

MYndspan is on a mission to improve access to preventive and proactive brain health and is the first company in the world to bring non-invasive Magnetoencephalography (MEG) technology directly to the consumer. MEG is typically only accessible in research and specialist clinical settings and is the most advanced method of recording and evaluating the brain while it is actively functioning.

MYndspan's brain health assessment technology is informed by 35 years of research and 300+ peer-reviewed studies, and its goal is to become a necessary preventive health measure to support better brain health for all, including the early detection of neurodegenerative conditions and functional abnormalities from invisible traumatic brain injuries & disorders such as depression and PTSD.

