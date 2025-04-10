MYndspan Secures Strategic Investment from EMOTIV to Advance Consumer Brain Health Technology

Building on MYndspan's Crowdcube Campaign to Bring Clinical-Grade Brain Scanning to the Public

LONDON, April 10, 2025 /CNW/ - MYndspan, the first company to offer clinical-grade MEG brain scanning to consumers, today announced a strategic investment from EMOTIV, a global leader in neurotechnology and wearable EEG. EMOTIV joins as a key backer in MYndspan's crowd funding campaign, which launched today.

MYndspan on Crowdcube

This partnership connects MYndspan's clinical-grade MEG assessments with EMOTIV's real-time EEG technology, bringing together two complementary approaches to brain monitoring. Together, they bridge the gap between clinical brain insights and everyday brain tracking, making it easier for individuals and clinicians to access continuous, meaningful data to support proactive brain health.

"We're thrilled to welcome EMOTIV as a strategic investor and partner," said Caitlin Baltzer, Co-Founder and CEO of MYndspan. "Their pioneering work in real-time EEG and mental performance tracking complements our MEG-based approach to functional brain health. Together, we're unlocking new dimensions of preventive neuroscience that are scalable, personalized, and accessible to everyone."

EMOTIV's consumer technology includes the Emotiv App and MN8 earbuds, AI-powered tools that deliver continuous, real-time insights into users' cognitive states such as focus, stress, and mental fitness. These wearable EEG tools are already used by thousands to optimize mental performance, and now, by integrating MYndspan's MEG-derived biomarkers, EMOTIV can provide even more accurate, longitudinal brain health insights.

"MYndspan is solving one of the most urgent and complex challenges in health today: early detection of brain dysfunction," said Dr. Tan Le, CEO and Founder of EMOTIV. "This partnership represents a powerful convergence of clinical science and wearable EEG technology. By joining forces, we're building a future where high-resolution brain insights aren't just available in specialized clinics but are part of everyone's daily wellness routine."

Turning Clinical-Grade Data into Everyday Health Decisions

MYndspan's MEG scans generate leading-edge insights like Functional Brain Age and the Brain Stability Index, markers designed to detect signs of neurodegeneration, cognitive fog, and injury years before symptoms emerge. By correlating these biomarkers with EEG signals, MYndspan and EMOTIV can bring this clinical insight to the wearable market, enabling smarter, more personalized neurotechnological interventions.

Making Clinical Brain Scans Consumer-Scale

The EMOTIV investment builds on recent MYndspan collaborations with BIOS Health, MEGIN, IMEDCO, and Re:Cognition Health, each working to shift brain scanning from hospitals to broader, consumer-friendly settings. With neurological conditions now the world's leading cause of disability, and research showing up to 45% of dementia cases could be prevented with early action, the need for proactive brain care has never been clearer.

About MYndspan

MYndspan is on a mission to improve access to preventive and proactive brain health and is the first company in the world to bring non-invasive Magnetoencephalography (MEG) technology directly to the consumer. MEG is typically only accessible in research and specialist clinical settings and is the most advanced method of recording and evaluating the brain while it is actively functioning.

MYndspan's brain health assessment technology is informed by 35 years of research and 300+ peer-reviewed studies, and its goal is to become a necessary preventive health measure to support better brain health for all, including the early detection of neurodegenerative conditions and functional abnormalities from invisible traumatic brain injuries & disorders such as depression and PTSD.

About EMOTIV

EMOTIV is a neuroinformatics company advancing human brain understanding through award-winning EEG technology. Its platform integrates wearable devices, AI, and the world's largest anonymized brain data repository to deliver actionable insights for health, wellness, and performance optimization.

