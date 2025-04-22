MYndspan and IMEDCO Partner to Make Consumer MEG Brain Scanning Scalable and Accessible

Exclusive partnership ensures infrastructure readiness for world's first consumer MEG centres, supporting MYndspan's Crowdcube campaign and international rollout

LONDON, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ - MYndspan, the first company to offer clinical-grade MEG brain scanning to consumers, today announced an exclusive partnership with IMEDCO, the global leader in magnetically shielded room (MSR) infrastructure. IMEDCO will be the sole supplier of MSRs for all future MYndspan scanning sites.

This collaboration ensures MYndspan can scale its flagship MEG brain health centres with world-class shielding systems, supporting expansion across the UK and internationally. The partnership also underpins MYndspan's active Crowdcube raise and ensures the company is infrastructure-ready for rapid growth.

Secure Your Spot in the Future of Brain Health

Early investors will receive priority access to MYndspan's brain health scanning service, launching at our flagship London site later this year. With limited scan capacity and growing media attention—from The Guardian, Stylist Magazine, and ITV News—demand is expected to exceed availability.

Invest now on Crowdcube to reserve your place and be among the first to experience the world's most advanced brain scan.

Invest in MYndspan on Crowdcube.

Laying the Foundation for Scalable Precision

MYndspan provides real-time brain scans that deliver actionable insights, including Functional Brain Age and Brain Stability Index, through a 10-minute MEG scan and a 45-minute in-person appointment. MEG is the most precise method for measuring brain function but requires high-performance magnetic shielding to operate safely and accurately.

"IMEDCO's magnetically shielded rooms are the best performing in the world," said Caitlin Baltzer, Co-Founder and CEO of MYndspan. "Partnering with them gives us the turnkey infrastructure we need to scale MEG scanning from our flagship site in London to clinics and wellness centres around the world. They're not just a supplier; they're enabling our mission."

IMEDCO will serve as the exclusive MSR provider for MYndspan, outfitting all future sites with their market-leading shielding systems. With over 10.000 RF cages installed globally and a world-record in shielding performance, IMEDCO's engineering expertise and international presence make them a vital partner in expanding access to MEG worldwide

"We are proud to support MYndspan on their journey to bring MEG out of the research lab and into widespread clinical use, said Jakob Selzer, CEO of IMEDCO. "We firmly believe that this groundbreaking brain scan technology will soon open up new diagnostic possibilities for people around the world."

Bringing Advanced Neurotechnology to the Public

Backed by partners including MEGIN, BIOS Health, EMOTIV, and now IMEDCO, MYndspan's service offers clinical-grade MEG scans in a consumer setting for the first time. These scans evaluate real-time brain activity and help detect early signs of cognitive decline, injury, or disrupted connectivity, often before symptoms appear or structural changes are visible on MRI.

MEG has long been confined to research and hospital settings due to its complexity and cost. MYndspan and IMEDCO are removing that barrier, combining cutting-edge science with scalable infrastructure.

Be Part of What's Next in Brain Health

Neurological conditions are now the world's leading cause of poor health. With up to 45% of dementia cases considered preventable through early intervention, consumer-accessible brain scanning is becoming an essential component of preventive healthcare.

This partnership ensures MYndspan can deliver precise, repeatable, and comfortable brain scans at scale, supported by shielded environments that meet the highest international standards. The science is proven. The infrastructure is ready. The opportunity is now.

Don't miss your opportunity to lead the movement. Invest in MYndspan on Crowdcube.

About MYndspan

MYndspan is on a mission to improve access to preventive and proactive brain health and is the first company in the world to bring non-invasive Magnetoencephalography (MEG) technology directly to the consumer. MEG is typically only accessible in research and specialist clinical settings and is the most advanced method of recording and evaluating the brain while it is actively functioning.

MYndspan's brain health assessment technology is informed by 35 years of research and 300+ peer-reviewed studies. Its goal is to become a necessary preventive health measure to support better brain health for all, including the early detection of neurodegenerative conditions and functional abnormalities from invisible traumatic brain injuries and disorders such as depression and PTSD.

www.myndspan.com

About IMEDCO

IMEDCO is the world's leading expert in RF and magnetic shielding solutions for MRI systems, with decades of experience delivering ultra-precise environments for sensitive medical and scientific applications. Headquartered in Switzerland and founded in 1987, IMEDCO has completed more than 10.000 installations across the globe and is trusted by hospitals, research institutions, and OEMs alike. In addition to its production facility in Switzerland, IMEDCO operates subsidiaries in North America and China, ensuring optimal alignment with the diverse requirements of international markets.

As a pioneer in magnetically shielded room (MSR) technology, IMEDCO designs and delivers customized shielding solutions for high-precision applications such as MEG, MRI, quantum computing, and other advanced modalities. These environments are tailored for use across diverse disciplines, including medicine, physics, materials science, and neuroscience, ensuring reliable protection from both electromagnetic and radio frequency interference.

IMEDCO's MSR clients include some of the world's most renowned research institutions and leading universities. With a track record of engineering excellence, a strong international presence, and a focus on continuous innovation, IMEDCO has established itself as the trusted partner for advanced shielding solutions worldwide. www.imedco.com

SOURCE MYndspan

Media Contact: [email protected]