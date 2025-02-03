MYndspan and BIOS Health Partner to Make Consumer-Scale Precision Neuroscience a Reality

LONDON, Feb. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - MYndspan , a pioneer in consumer brain health technology, and BIOS Health , a leader in real-time neural data analysis and dosing, today announced a partnership to scale the reach and impact of precision neuroscience. By combining MYndspan's Magnetoencephalography (MEG) powered brain scans with BIOS Health's proprietary neural data and AI platform, the companies are making advanced neural insights and interventions more widely accessible.

Just as DNA sequencing revolutionized precision medicine, AI-assisted analysis of neural signals is transforming our understanding of the brain and enabling new forms of personalized medicine. BIOS Health and MYndspan specialize in distinct yet complementary approaches to understanding neural signals. MYndspan provides consumers with neural insights through non-invasive MEG scans—the most advanced technology for recording and analyzing brain activity in real time, which until now has been primarily limited to research and specialist clinical settings. BIOS Health, meanwhile, uses real-time neural biomarkers to personalize dosing for neuromodulation devices.

"This collaboration is more than a partnership—it's a step toward transforming how we assess, understand, and enhance brain health," said Caitlin Baltzer, Co-Founder and CEO of MYndspan. "By combining advanced MEG technology and our brain scan with BIOS Health's innovative data infrastructure, we are not only making cutting-edge brain health insights accessible to consumers but also enabling clinicians to better understand and treat neurological conditions."

"MYndspan's consumer-focused MEG technology complements BIOS Health's real-time neural data infrastructure," said Emil Hewage, CEO of BIOS Health. "This partnership will accelerate the development and deployment of precision brain health tools. By combining our strengths, we can enable clinicians to make faster, more accurate decisions and empower individuals to take control of their brain health."

A recent study published in Imaging Neuroscience demonstrated MYndspan's ability to identify markers of healthy and accelerated brain aging, paving the way for breakthroughs in understanding neurodegenerative diseases. This partnership will expand those research findings into practical applications, benefiting both individual consumers and healthcare systems.

By uniting consumer-friendly technology with clinical-grade, cutting-edge ML techniques, MYndspan and BIOS Health are working towards transforming brain health for millions.

About MYndspan:

MYndspan is on a mission to improve access to preventive and proactive brain health and is the first company in the world to bring non-invasive Magnetoencephalography (MEG) technology directly to the consumer. MEG is typically only accessible in research and specialist clinical settings and is the most advanced method of recording and evaluating the brain while it is actively functioning.

MYndspan's brain health assessment technology is informed by 35 years of research and 300+ peer-reviewed studies, and its goal is to become a necessary preventive health measure to support better brain health for all, including the early detection of neurodegenerative conditions and functional abnormalities from invisible traumatic brain & stress injuries such as concussions and PTSD.

Website: www.myndpsan.com

About BIOS Health:

BIOS Health's AI data platform uses real-time neural insights to personalize neuromodulation dosing in minutes. BIOS's ability to precisely link nerve activity to physiological responses could unlock a new generation of treatments for a wide variety of therapy areas, including cardiac, respiratory, and neurological diseases.

BIOS was co-founded by Cambridge University researchers Emil Hewage and Oliver Armitage, and its advisors include Oxford University Professors David Paterson and Tim Denison, CEO of Candel Therapeutics Paul Peter Tak, and IQVIA VP of Genomic and Precision Medicine Joanne Hackett

Website: www.bios.health

