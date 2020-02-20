My Place Realty Chooses Yardi to Optimize Operations

SANTA BARBARA, California, Feb. 20, 2020 /CNW/ -- My Place Realty, owner-manager of approximately 1,800 apartment units in Winnipeg, Manitoba, is moving its portfolio to the Yardi® Voyager property management and accounting platform to drive operational performance.

The company anticipates greater collaboration and improved staff productivity with a single-database system. Voyager automates workflows and provides managers with real-time property and financial data from both desktop and mobile devices. For maintenance staff in the field, mobile access will help deliver better service to tenants.

"My Place Realty is excited to use the Yardi platform to improve our business in many ways, including making us a greener company by reducing paper," said Tom Haughton, vice president of My Place Realty. "Voyager will empower our managers to oversee operations, execute leasing, run analytics and provide innovative tenant and investor services from any location."

My Place Realty's President, Kris Thorkelson, echoed that sentiment. "We are really looking forward to using Voyager," he said. "This is a remarkable system."

The company is also adopting solutions from the Yardi Multifamily Suite to further improve efficiency and resident service. RENTCafé® provides online rent payments and other tenant services, Yardi® Payment Processing supports electronic transactions, Yardi® Procure to Pay offers online MRO purchasing and invoice processing, and Yardi® Resident Screening automates rental recommendations that reduce risk.

"We're thrilled to welcome My Place Realty to the Yardi client family," said Peter Altobelli, vice president and general manager of Yardi Canada Ltd. "Our clients benefit most when they use our connected solutions for front office and back office to increase revenue, lower costs and reduce risk. That includes adding online services that make tenants and investors happy."

To learn more, download the Yardi Multifamily Suite brochure for operators in Canada.

About My Place Realty

Based in Winnipeg, Manitoba, My Place Realty aims to provide quality multifamily residences that people are proud to call home. By striving for excellence in purchasing, renovating, customer service and proactive leasing, the company seeks to define a new standard in property management. To learn more, visit myplace.ca.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

