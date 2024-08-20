The Government of Canada supports the MUTEK Festival

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada recognizes the importance of supporting Canadian artists, who contribute to the vitality of our country's culture and economy. This year, MUTEK Montréal is celebrating 25 years of innovation in electronic music and digital creativity.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced $40,000 in funding for the 2024 MUTEK festival through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund.

This funding will allow it to present a diverse lineup of innovative performances featuring both internationally renowned and emerging artists. This investment also gives people in Montréal greater access to works by professional artists from Quebec, other Canadian provinces and abroad.

Quotes

"For the past 25 years, MUTEK has propelled electronic music artists to the forefront. This world-renowned festival is the ideal place to explore digital creation in all its forms. Supporting an innovative event like MUTEK means encouraging discoveries, exchanges and participation in exciting activities. Thank you to all the talented artists who have helped shape this festival that is loved by residents and visitors alike. Happy 25th anniversary!"

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"For 25 years, we have supported innovative projects that help shape the future of digital creation and music. This anniversary edition is an opportunity to explore the infinite possibilities that lie ahead while reflecting on our past."

—Alain Mongeau, Artistic and Executive Director, MUTEK

Quick Facts

The MUTEK festival will include nearly 80 live performances in several iconic venues in the heart of the city, including the Esplanade Tranquille in the Quartier des spectacles and. Nearly 120 artists from 24 countries will showcase their talent and passion.

The Canada Arts Presentation Fund provides financial assistance to Canadian not-for-profit organizations that present professional arts festivals and performance series. The Fund also supports organizations that support arts presenters.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

