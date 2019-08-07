Mustimuhw Information Solutions Receives Infoway 2017 Edition Certification

TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) and Mustimuhw Information Solutions Inc. (MIS) announced today that the Mustimuhw Community Electronic Medical Record (Mustimuhw cEMR) v12.01.05 solution has achieved Infoway Certification under the 2017 Edition of pre-implementation certification requirements.

"We are pleased to announce that an Indigenous company, Mustimuhw Information Solutions, has achieved Infoway Certification for its Mustimuhw cEMR solution, and we congratulate them," said Mark Nenadovic, Senior Director, Programs & Alliances, Infoway. "By achieving this certification status, Mustimuhw is helping to ensure that its solution meets rigorous standards for privacy and security."

The Mustimuhw cEMR is a client-centric electronic medical record and information management system, designed to support and assist the important and unique services delivered at Indigenous Health Centres across the country. The solution received certification as an electronic medical record, approved for deployment at customer sites.

"MIS is grateful to Infoway for establishing and maintaining this national digital health standard. The successful certification of the Mustimuhw cEMR is an important component of our ongoing commitment to privacy and security best practices in Indigenous health services," said Mark Sommerfeld, Chief Executive Officer, MIS. "As utilization of the Mustimuhw cEMR continues to expand in jurisdictions across the country, and even internationally, this certification will help facilitate our integration efforts on a number of fronts."

Infoway Certification provides assurance that digital health software complies with specified requirements and standards, which helps ensure the protection of personal health information. The 2017 Edition requirements build upon Infoway's original certification requirements and are harmonized to increase alignment between Infoway, provincial requirements and international standards, and to reduce testing redundancies.

About Mustimuhw Information Solutions Inc.

Mustimuhw Information Solutions Inc. (MIS) is a leader in Indigenous health, child and family services, and patient access. MIS solutions are the leading tools of choice for Indigenous organizations across Canada. Our tools are recognized for their ability to provide a balance of standardized digital health functionality as well as support the unique functional and cultural requirements of Indigenous services and their approaches to wellness for the communities they serve. Our customer intimacy, traditional values-driven business approach, and our ability to technically integrate a broader care model inclusive of federal and provincial health care partners allows us to meaningfully support our Indigenous customers nationally. Visit www.mustimuhw.com.

About Canada Health Infoway

Infoway helps to improve the health of Canadians by working with partners to accelerate the development, adoption and effective use of digital health across Canada. Through our investments, we help deliver better quality and access to care and more efficient delivery of health services for patients and clinicians. Infoway is an independent, not-for-profit organization funded by the federal government. Visit www.infoway.ca.

