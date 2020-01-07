Muslims across GTA to come together to assemble winter kits for the homeless

TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Volunteers from the Muslim community will gather in Scarborough and Mississauga on Saturday, January 11, 2020 to pack over 800 winter kits for the homeless.

Organized and led by Islamic Relief Canada, the assembly sessions will take place at:

Islamic Foundation of Toronto : 441 Nugget Ave, Scarborough, ON M1S 5E1, starting at 11 AM .

441 Nugget Ave, M1S 5E1, starting at . Sayeda Khadija Centre: 7150 Edward Blvd, Mississauga, ON , L5S 1Z1, starting at 10 AM .

The assembled kits will then be distributed at a later date.

Journalists are invited to join us and cover this event in their news outlets as we give back to our community. Homelessness affects more than 5,000 people in Toronto and Mississauga, and we are committed to supporting them and working to end chronic homelessness across Canada.

Islamic Relief Canada is a registered charity in Canada and a prominent Muslim NGO which works in more than 30 countries and with people of all backgrounds to provide humanitarian relief and build resilient, prosperous communities.

This is the third year IRC is distributing winter kits containing essential hygiene products as well as warm clothes, blankets and/or sleeping bags. The nationwide campaign will cover 12 major cities during the month of January and distribute more than 3,000 kits.

Reyhana Patel, Head of External Relations, says:

"The drastic low temperatures are life-threatening to those living on the streets. The supplies we are distributing in the winter kits will help reduce the impact these conditions can have on individuals. It is our duty as a community to ensure we are doing everything we can to help our neighbours across the country."

