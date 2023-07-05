OTTAWA, ON, July 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Ingenium – Canada's Museums of Science and Innovation and The Connect Project are delighted to announce "Connecting Through Art: An Inclusive Workshop" an exciting new event taking place at the Canada Science and Technology Museum on Saturday, July 15, 2023. This interactive event, facilitated by acclaimed artists Jenelle Rouse and Kanika Gupta, aims to explore the power of art in fostering inclusive communication and breaking barriers. This event brings to life Ingenium's commitment to accessibility and inclusivity, and recognizes the importance of providing barrier-free access to our programs, services, and events.

Participants of all ages and abilities are welcome to join this complimentary event and engage in art activities that delve into emotions and physical senses. The guided workshop is a unique opportunity for participants to engage in accessible modes of connection and communication through touch, smell, sight, taste, and hearing. Designed to inspire and inform, this inaugural event will capture valuable feedback to shape the future development of The Connect Project and encourage audiences to appreciate different perspectives, shifting the lens from one that focuses on barriers, to one that celebrates humanity.

Jenelle Rouse and Kanika Gupta, Creative Directors of The Connect Project, bring their extensive artistic backgrounds to the workshop. Jenelle is a body-movement dance artist, recognized scholar, and independent researcher of Black Deaf Canada, Multi-Lens Existence, and other national-level organizations. Kanika works with visual-based media, sound, and immersive installation. Named among Canada's Top 100 Most Powerful Women, her artwork and community building endeavors have gained international recognition.

The event is free and includes admissions to the Canada Science and Technology Museum following the workshop. Doors open at 9:30 am with the event running from 10:00 am to 11:30 am. The Connect Project and Ingenium are committed to offering accessible accommodations for people of all ages and abilities. Participants 14 years-old and younger must be accompanied by an adult. The event will be facilitated in English, French, American Sign Language (ASL), and Langue des signes québécoise (LSQ).

For more information and to reserve your spot for the workshop, visit ingeniumcanada.org/scitech/events/connecting-through-art-inclusive-workshop. For any questions or requests for accommodations please contact [email protected] .

"Ingenium is thrilled to be partnering with the Connect Project for its inaugural workshop. Innovation in communication, striving towards barrier-free events and collaborating with creative minds are key pillars of igniting ingenuity. We hope this serves as a starting point for many exciting projects ahead, with accessibility and inclusion at the forefront of all that we do."

Samantha David , Director Truth and Reconciliation, Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Accessibility

Relations and Initiatives, Ingenium

"Our approach is grounded in eliminating unseen barriers and reconceptualizing inclusivity. This work explores the potential of communication without a shared language or digital tools to foster deeper connections. We're (or Jenelle and I are) excited to introduce the public to a new language of connection that is universal, irrespective of lived experiences."

Kanika Gupta , Creative Director, The Connect Project.

About Ingenium

Ingenium oversees three national museums of science and innovation in Ottawa — the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, and the Canada Science and Technology Museum. Its lngenium Centre houses an exceptional collection of artifacts, a research institute, and a digital innovation lab. Our museums, digital content, outreach programs, travelling exhibitions, and collaborative spaces help to educate, entertain, and engage audiences across Canada and around the world. Our mandate is to bring science literacy and inspiration to people in Canada of all ages, abilities, identities, and backgrounds.

About The Connect Project

The Connect Project is an artistic research initiative funded by the Canada Council for the Arts. It aims to explore the meaning of connection through innovative and inclusive forms of communication. Through cross-disciplinary works and multimodal approaches, The Connect Project seeks to showcase inclusion in holistic and embodied forms, inviting audiences to experience new modes of connection beyond physical and societal barriers.

