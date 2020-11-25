Multiple unauthorized health products seized from stores in Ontario and Alberta because they may pose serious health risks Français

News provided by

Health Canada

Nov 25, 2020, 14:36 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert. 

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products

Product &

Promoted Use

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Bravo for Him

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil, tadalafil, desmethyl carbodenafil and dithiodesmethyl carbodenafil

Evergreen Top Convenience

370 Highland Rd W Unit 10

Kitchener, ON

Retailer removed the product from shelves

7K

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Africa Rhino Platinum 75K

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Alien Power Platinum 1000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Alien 2 Power Platinum 11000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Black Mamba 2 Premium

Sexual enhancement

 

Product with similar packaging tested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was found to contain sildenafil

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Black Mamba 7K

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Black Mamba Extreme  15000

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Black Panther

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Black Panther #1

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Black Panther 350K

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Black Panther Platinum 30K

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Boss-Rhino Gold

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging tested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was found to contain sildenafil

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

FX 3000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging tested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was found to contain sildenafil

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Ginseng Red 2000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging 
(previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Hard Rock 3800

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Horny Goat Weed

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Lucky Lady

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Mamba Is Hero

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe. Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil, dimethyl carbodenafil and dapoxetine

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Master Zone 1500

Sexual enhancement

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Maximum Power Bang All Night Long

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

MV7 Days 3500

Sexual enhancement

 

Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Poseidon Platinum 3500

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Premium Pro Power 3500

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe. Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 3000

Sexual enhancement

 

Product with similar packaging tested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was found to contain desmethyl carbondenafil and dapoxetine

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Sexual enhancement

 

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rhino 12 Titanium 200K

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafi

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rhino 25 Platinum 25000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain yohimbe

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum 35000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain  tadalafil

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rhino Super Long Lasting 200K

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rhino XL 75K

Sexual enhancement

 

 

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rush hour 72

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil, tadalafil,  desmethyl carbodenafil, and dithiodesmethyl carbodenafil

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Spanish Fly 22,000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

S.W.A.G Sex with a grudge

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging tested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was found to contain sildenafil

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Stiff Rox

Sexual enhancement

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Triple Green

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Triple MiracleZEN Gold

Sexual enhancement

 

Product with similar packaging tested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was found to contain sildenafil, tadalafil and dapoxetine

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Triple MiracleZEN Plus

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe.

Product with similar packaging tested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was found to contain sildenafil, tadalafil and dapoxetine

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Trojan-X 300K

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

VIP Go Rhino Gold 69K

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe bark extract

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Vita-X Revitalizing Capsules Extra Strength (sleeve package)

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Vita-X Revitalizing Capsules Extra Strength (blister package)

Sexual enhancement 

Product with similar packaging 
(previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

White Panther Extreme 50K

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

White Panther Triple Maximum

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

XOXO Hard Rock

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

XXLant 3000

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Joe's Variety & Gift Center

275 Roncesvalles Ave.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

777

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

The Passion Vault

15239 111 Ave NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Amsterdam

Poppers

Product with similar packaging previously seized was labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite (an alkyl nitrite)

The Passion Vault

15239 111 Ave NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Blue Boy

Poppers

Product with similar packaging previously seized was labelled to contain alkyl nitrites

The Passion Vault

15239 111 Ave NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Crypt Tonight

Poppers

Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite

 

The Passion Vault

15239 111 Ave NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Double Scorpio Emerald

Poppers

Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite

The Passion Vault

15239 111 Ave NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

English Royale

Poppers

Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite

The Passion Vault

15239 111 Ave NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Gold Rush Original

Poppers

Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite

The Passion Vault

15239 111 Ave NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Jungle Juice Gold Label

Poppers

Labelled to contain alkyl nitrite

The Passion Vault

15239 111 Ave NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Jungle Juice Platinum

Poppers

Product with similar packaging previously seized was labelled to contain alkyl nitrite

The Passion Vault

15239 111 Ave NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Kangaroo Ultra 3000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain flibanserin

The Passion Vault

15239 111 Ave NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Platinum Amsterdam

Poppers

Labelled to contain alkyl nitrite

The Passion Vault

15239 111 Ave NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Poseidon - Platinum 3500

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil

The Passion Vault

15239 111 Ave NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Powerplay Formula Leather Eagle

Poppers

Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite

The Passion Vault

15239 111 Ave NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Rising Pheonix

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

The Passion Vault

15239 111 Ave NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Rochefort

Poppers

Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite

The Passion Vault

15239 111 Ave NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Rush

Poppers

Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite

The Passion Vault

15239 111 Ave NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Rush Original

Poppers

Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite

The Passion Vault

15239 111 Ave NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Shark 5K

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

The Passion Vault

15239 111 Ave NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Super Mamba-Triple Maximum

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

The Passion Vault

15239 111 Ave NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Super RUSH Original

Poppers

Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite

The Passion Vault

15239 111 Ave NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Super RUSH Original-Black Label

Poppers

Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite

The Passion Vault

15239 111 Ave NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Titanium 4000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

The Passion Vault

15239 111 Ave NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

Ultimate 3500

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain  sildenafil and tadalafil

The Passion Vault

15239 111 Ave NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

XPanther 9X

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

The Passion Vault

15239 111 Ave NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from the retail location

MYO-HGH

Workout Supplement

Labelled to contain MK-677 

Body Building Depot Fitness Emporium

1-40 Strachan Crt SE

Medicine Hat, AB

Seized from the retail location

MYO-RAD

Workout Supplement

Labelled to contain RAD 140 testolone 

Body Building Depot Fitness Emporium

1-40 Strachan Crt SE

Medicine Hat, AB

Seized from the retail location

MYO-STA

Workout Supplement

Labelled to contain ostarine MK-2866 

Body Building Depot Fitness Emporium

1-40 Strachan Crt SE

Medicine Hat, AB

Seized from the retail location

MYO-TKO Total Knock-Out

Workout Supplement

Labelled to contain ostarine MK-2866 

Body Building Depot Fitness Emporium

1-40 Strachan Crt SE

Medicine Hat, AB

Seized from the retail location





Images
For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Health Canada

Related Organization(s)

Government of Canada