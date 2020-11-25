Multiple unauthorized health products seized from stores in Ontario and Alberta because they may pose serious health risks Français
Nov 25, 2020, 14:36 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Unauthorized health products
|
Product &
Promoted Use
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
Bravo for Him
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil, tadalafil, desmethyl carbodenafil and dithiodesmethyl carbodenafil
|
Evergreen Top Convenience
370 Highland Rd W Unit 10
Kitchener, ON
|
Retailer removed the product from shelves
|
7K
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Africa Rhino Platinum 75K
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Alien Power Platinum 1000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Alien 2 Power Platinum 11000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Black Mamba 2 Premium
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging tested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was found to contain sildenafil
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Black Mamba 7K
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Black Mamba Extreme 15000
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Black Panther
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Black Panther #1
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Black Panther 350K
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Black Panther Platinum 30K
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Boss-Rhino Gold
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging tested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was found to contain sildenafil
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
FX 3000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging tested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was found to contain sildenafil
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Ginseng Red 2000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Hard Rock 3800
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Horny Goat Weed
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Lucky Lady
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Mamba Is Hero
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe. Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil, dimethyl carbodenafil and dapoxetine
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Master Zone 1500
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Maximum Power Bang All Night Long
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MV7 Days 3500
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Poseidon Platinum 3500
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Premium Pro Power 3500
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe. Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 3000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging tested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was found to contain desmethyl carbondenafil and dapoxetine
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino 12 Titanium 200K
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafi
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino 25 Platinum 25000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino 69 Platinum 35000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino Super Long Lasting 200K
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino XL 75K
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rush hour 72
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil, tadalafil, desmethyl carbodenafil, and dithiodesmethyl carbodenafil
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Spanish Fly 22,000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
S.W.A.G Sex with a grudge
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging tested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was found to contain sildenafil
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Stiff Rox
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Triple Green
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Triple MiracleZEN Gold
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging tested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was found to contain sildenafil, tadalafil and dapoxetine
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Triple MiracleZEN Plus
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe.
Product with similar packaging tested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was found to contain sildenafil, tadalafil and dapoxetine
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Trojan-X 300K
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
VIP Go Rhino Gold 69K
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe bark extract
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Vita-X Revitalizing Capsules Extra Strength (sleeve package)
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Vita-X Revitalizing Capsules Extra Strength (blister package)
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
White Panther Extreme 50K
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
White Panther Triple Maximum
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
XOXO Hard Rock
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
XXLant 3000
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Joe's Variety & Gift Center
275 Roncesvalles Ave.
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
777
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
The Passion Vault
15239 111 Ave NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Amsterdam
Poppers
|
Product with similar packaging previously seized was labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite (an alkyl nitrite)
|
The Passion Vault
15239 111 Ave NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Blue Boy
Poppers
|
Product with similar packaging previously seized was labelled to contain alkyl nitrites
|
The Passion Vault
15239 111 Ave NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Crypt Tonight
Poppers
|
Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite
|
The Passion Vault
15239 111 Ave NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Double Scorpio Emerald
Poppers
|
Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite
|
The Passion Vault
15239 111 Ave NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
English Royale
Poppers
|
Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite
|
The Passion Vault
15239 111 Ave NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Gold Rush Original
Poppers
|
Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite
|
The Passion Vault
15239 111 Ave NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Jungle Juice Gold Label
Poppers
|
Labelled to contain alkyl nitrite
|
The Passion Vault
15239 111 Ave NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Jungle Juice Platinum
Poppers
|
Product with similar packaging previously seized was labelled to contain alkyl nitrite
|
The Passion Vault
15239 111 Ave NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Kangaroo Ultra 3000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain flibanserin
|
The Passion Vault
15239 111 Ave NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Platinum Amsterdam
Poppers
|
Labelled to contain alkyl nitrite
|
The Passion Vault
15239 111 Ave NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Poseidon - Platinum 3500
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
The Passion Vault
15239 111 Ave NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Powerplay Formula Leather Eagle
Poppers
|
Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite
|
The Passion Vault
15239 111 Ave NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rising Pheonix
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
The Passion Vault
15239 111 Ave NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rochefort
Poppers
|
Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite
|
The Passion Vault
15239 111 Ave NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rush
Poppers
|
Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite
|
The Passion Vault
15239 111 Ave NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rush Original
Poppers
|
Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite
|
The Passion Vault
15239 111 Ave NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Shark 5K
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
The Passion Vault
15239 111 Ave NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Super Mamba-Triple Maximum
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
The Passion Vault
15239 111 Ave NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Super RUSH Original
Poppers
|
Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite
|
The Passion Vault
15239 111 Ave NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Super RUSH Original-Black Label
Poppers
|
Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite
|
The Passion Vault
15239 111 Ave NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Titanium 4000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
The Passion Vault
15239 111 Ave NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Ultimate 3500
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
The Passion Vault
15239 111 Ave NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
XPanther 9X
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
The Passion Vault
15239 111 Ave NW
Edmonton, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-HGH
Workout Supplement
|
Labelled to contain MK-677
|
Body Building Depot Fitness Emporium
1-40 Strachan Crt SE
Medicine Hat, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-RAD
Workout Supplement
|
Labelled to contain RAD 140 testolone
|
Body Building Depot Fitness Emporium
1-40 Strachan Crt SE
Medicine Hat, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-STA
Workout Supplement
|
Labelled to contain ostarine MK-2866
|
Body Building Depot Fitness Emporium
1-40 Strachan Crt SE
Medicine Hat, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MYO-TKO Total Knock-Out
Workout Supplement
|
Labelled to contain ostarine MK-2866
|
Body Building Depot Fitness Emporium
1-40 Strachan Crt SE
Medicine Hat, AB
|
Seized from the retail location
Images
For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.
Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Health Canada
For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]