OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products Product & Promoted Use Hazard Identified Company Action Taken Bravo for Him Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil, tadalafil, desmethyl carbodenafil and dithiodesmethyl carbodenafil Evergreen Top Convenience 370 Highland Rd W Unit 10 Kitchener, ON Retailer removed the product from shelves 7K Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Africa Rhino Platinum 75K Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Alien Power Platinum 1000 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Alien 2 Power Platinum 11000 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Black Mamba 2 Premium Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging tested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was found to contain sildenafil Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Black Mamba 7K Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Black Mamba Extreme 15000 Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Black Panther Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Black Panther #1 Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Black Panther 350K Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Black Panther Platinum 30K Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Boss-Rhino Gold Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging tested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was found to contain sildenafil Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location FX 3000 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging tested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was found to contain sildenafil Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Ginseng Red 2000 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Hard Rock 3800 Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Horny Goat Weed Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Lucky Lady Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Mamba Is Hero Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe. Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil, dimethyl carbodenafil and dapoxetine Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Master Zone 1500 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Maximum Power Bang All Night Long Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location MV7 Days 3500 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Poseidon Platinum 3500 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Premium Pro Power 3500 Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe. Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Rhino 7 Platinum 3000 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging tested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was found to contain desmethyl carbondenafil and dapoxetine Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Rhino 12 Titanium 200K Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafi Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Rhino 25 Platinum 25000 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain yohimbe Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Rhino 69 Platinum 35000 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Rhino Super Long Lasting 200K Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Rhino XL 75K Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Rush hour 72 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil, tadalafil, desmethyl carbodenafil, and dithiodesmethyl carbodenafil Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Spanish Fly 22,000 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location S.W.A.G Sex with a grudge Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging tested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was found to contain sildenafil Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Stiff Rox Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Triple Green Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Triple MiracleZEN Gold Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging tested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was found to contain sildenafil, tadalafil and dapoxetine Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Triple MiracleZEN Plus Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe. Product with similar packaging tested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was found to contain sildenafil, tadalafil and dapoxetine Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Trojan-X 300K Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location VIP Go Rhino Gold 69K Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe bark extract Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Vita-X Revitalizing Capsules Extra Strength (sleeve package) Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Vita-X Revitalizing Capsules Extra Strength (blister package) Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location White Panther Extreme 50K Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location White Panther Triple Maximum Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location XOXO Hard Rock Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location XXLant 3000 Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Joe's Variety & Gift Center 275 Roncesvalles Ave. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location 777 Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe The Passion Vault 15239 111 Ave NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location Amsterdam Poppers Product with similar packaging previously seized was labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite (an alkyl nitrite) The Passion Vault 15239 111 Ave NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location Blue Boy Poppers Product with similar packaging previously seized was labelled to contain alkyl nitrites The Passion Vault 15239 111 Ave NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location Crypt Tonight Poppers Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite The Passion Vault 15239 111 Ave NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location Double Scorpio Emerald Poppers Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite The Passion Vault 15239 111 Ave NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location English Royale Poppers Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite The Passion Vault 15239 111 Ave NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location Gold Rush Original Poppers Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite The Passion Vault 15239 111 Ave NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location Jungle Juice Gold Label Poppers Labelled to contain alkyl nitrite The Passion Vault 15239 111 Ave NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location Jungle Juice Platinum Poppers Product with similar packaging previously seized was labelled to contain alkyl nitrite The Passion Vault 15239 111 Ave NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location Kangaroo Ultra 3000 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain flibanserin The Passion Vault 15239 111 Ave NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location Platinum Amsterdam Poppers Labelled to contain alkyl nitrite The Passion Vault 15239 111 Ave NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location Poseidon - Platinum 3500 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil The Passion Vault 15239 111 Ave NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location Powerplay Formula Leather Eagle Poppers Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite The Passion Vault 15239 111 Ave NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location Rising Pheonix Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe The Passion Vault 15239 111 Ave NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location Rochefort Poppers Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite The Passion Vault 15239 111 Ave NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location Rush Poppers Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite The Passion Vault 15239 111 Ave NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location Rush Original Poppers Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite The Passion Vault 15239 111 Ave NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location Shark 5K Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe The Passion Vault 15239 111 Ave NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location Super Mamba-Triple Maximum Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe The Passion Vault 15239 111 Ave NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location Super RUSH Original Poppers Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite The Passion Vault 15239 111 Ave NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location Super RUSH Original-Black Label Poppers Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite The Passion Vault 15239 111 Ave NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location Titanium 4000 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil The Passion Vault 15239 111 Ave NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location Ultimate 3500 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil The Passion Vault 15239 111 Ave NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location XPanther 9X Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe The Passion Vault 15239 111 Ave NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location MYO-HGH Workout Supplement Labelled to contain MK-677 Body Building Depot Fitness Emporium 1-40 Strachan Crt SE Medicine Hat, AB Seized from the retail location MYO-RAD Workout Supplement Labelled to contain RAD 140 testolone Body Building Depot Fitness Emporium 1-40 Strachan Crt SE Medicine Hat, AB Seized from the retail location MYO-STA Workout Supplement Labelled to contain ostarine MK-2866 Body Building Depot Fitness Emporium 1-40 Strachan Crt SE Medicine Hat, AB Seized from the retail location MYO-TKO Total Knock-Out Workout Supplement Labelled to contain ostarine MK-2866 Body Building Depot Fitness Emporium 1-40 Strachan Crt SE Medicine Hat, AB Seized from the retail location











For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.

