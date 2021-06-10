MuchMusic Returns as Content-Driven Digital First Network, July 7

– Bell Media teams up with TikTok for the relaunch of the MuchMusic brand and the revival of the classic series VIDEO ON TRIAL, INTIMATE AND INTERACTIVE, and MUCHMUSIC SPOTLIGHT –

– Reinvigorated iconic youth brand features all-new creator-driven content and unique client integration opportunities, available exclusively across major digital, content, and social media platforms –

– Content to feature some of today's most followed and groundbreaking digital creators, Much Studios personalities, and soon-to-be introduced VJs –

TORONTO, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Bell Media confirmed today that one of Canada's most influential pop-culture brands, MuchMusic, returns July 7 with a new generation of personalities and creators at the helm. Teaming up with TikTok for the official relaunch, the reimaged MuchMusic builds on the brand's legacy for delivering the most relevant youth content, available 24/7 exclusively across TikTok and multiple social media platforms.