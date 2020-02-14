MTY Postpones the Publication of its Fourth Quarter Results

MONTREAL, Feb. 14, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - MTY Food Group Inc. ("MTY" or the "Company") (TSX: MTY) announces it has decided to postpone the publication of the fourth quarter results and the related conference call, which were scheduled for February 18, 2020, to a date to be announced.

The decision follows certain allegations recently made by a purported whistleblower employee. While MTY believes that these allegations are baseless and frivolous, the board of directors, out of extreme precaution, will take the required amount of time to address the matter in the appropriate manner.

The publications of the fourth quarter results are still expected within the regulatory deadline.

Forward-looking information

Certain information in this News Release constitutes "forward-looking" information that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, future expectations and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. When used in this News Release, this information may include words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan" or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. This forward-looking information reflects current expectations and assumptions regarding future events and operating performance and speaks only as of the date of this News Release. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of MTY Food Group Inc.

_____________________________________

Eric Lefebvre, CEO

SOURCE MTY Food Group Inc.

For further information: For more information please contact Eric Lefebvre, Chief Executive Officer at 1-514-336-8885 or by email at [email protected], or visit our website: www.mtygroup.com or SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com under the Company's name.

