MONTREAL, Sept. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - MTY Food Group Inc. ("MTY", "MTY Group" or the "Company") (TSX: MTY), one of the largest franchisors and operators of multiple restaurant concepts worldwide, announced today the funds raised at its first MTY Group Foundation annual golf tournament.

Just under one year ago, the MTY Group Foundation was established to promote healthy living in disadvantaged communities across Canada by providing individuals with the resources they need to flourish.

On September 16, 2024, the first annual MTY Group Foundation golf tournament was held at the Club de Golf Le Blainvillier. Over 288 players and 60-plus sponsors assisted the MTY Group Foundation in raising $100,000. These funds were raised through sponsorships, donations, and golf registrations.

The funds raised will be donated to the Breakfast Club of Canada, an organization that works to provide young people across Canada with a nutritious breakfast each school morning. Last year, the Breakfast Club of Canada helped coordinate over 3,824 school meals programs, assisting 655,638 children in need.

More about the MTY Group Foundation

"Nourish. Empower. Commit." are the MTY Group Foundation's core principles. The MTY Group Foundation recognizes that access to nutritious food is a fundamental human right and that, as a leader in the foodservice industry, it must be committed to fighting food insecurity, hunger, and malnutrition through strategic partnerships and innovative solutions.

For more information, please contact:

https://foundationmtygroup.com/

[email protected]

For more information please contact Eric Lefebvre, Chief Executive Officer at 1-514-336-8885 or by email at [email protected]