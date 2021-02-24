MONTREAL, Feb. 24, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Foundation for Athletic Excellence (FAEQ) is pleased to announce the addition of its new partner MTY Group to its roster this past year. MTY Group has joined the FAEQ's bursary program through an annual contribution of $20,000 of which $16,000 is awarded in bursaries and $4,000 in support services. MTY Group is very proud to be supporting four student-athletes who hope to qualify for the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer and Beijing next winter, by awarding them each a $4,000 bursary.

MTY Group is one of the largest franchisors in Canada's restaurant industry. It operates several popular brands in Quebec, including Allo! Mon Coco, Bâton Rouge, Ben & Florentine, Toujours Mikes, Sushi Shop, Thaï Express, Yuzu Sushi, ThaïZone and several others.

In their own words:

"We are very pleased to support the Foundation for Athletic Excellence and the young student-athletes of Quebec because we see similarities between these committed, disciplined, creative, hard-working, passionate young talents and the entrepreneurs of the restaurant industry. We hope we can contribute to their impressive careers, much as they in turn inspire our franchisees to go further."

- Éric Lefebvre, President and Chief Executive Officer, MTY Group

"The FAEQ is very fortunate to be able to count on its new partner, MTY Group, a Quebec company that wishes to contribute to its community by supporting the young leaders of tomorrow. Although the current situation has brought about many challenges to charitable giving, we are grateful for the trust and generosity of our partners, both our new ones and those who have been by our side for many years."

- Claude Chagnon, President, Foundation for Athletic Excellence

Academic and Athletic Profiles of the Four MTY Group Bursary Program Recipients:

Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard / Judo (-63 kg) / 9th FAEQ Bursary

26 years old – Longueuil (Saint-Hubert)

Academic Excellence $4,000

Gold medalist at the Pan-American Championships in November 2020 . She also won the continental title in 2019.

. She also won the continental title in 2019. Silver medallist at the Tel-Aviv Grand Prix and fifth place at the Paris and Budapest Grand Prix in 2020.

and Budapest Grand Prix in 2020. Is pursuing a bachelor's degree in accounting at the Université du Québec à Montréal and maintained a GPA of 3.54 out of 4.30 (82%) in the accounting certificate program.

and maintained a GPA of 3.54 out of 4.30 (82%) in the accounting certificate program. Catherine has excellent floor technique and demonstrates a high level of determination in achieving her objectives. One of her goals is to improve her angles of motion during attacks in order to catch her opponents off-guard and throw them. Currently ninth in the international rankings for the Tokyo Olympics, she hopes to be in the top eight by the end of the qualification process. After obtaining her bachelor's degree, Catherine plans to continue her studies and become a Certified Professional Accountant (CPA).

Cendrine Browne / Cross-Country Skiing / 5th FAEQ Bursary

27 years old – Prévost

Academic and Athletic Support $4,000

Achieved her best result in an individual World Cup event when she placed 23 rd in the 10-kilometre freestyle event in Falun , Sweden , in January 2021 .

in the 10-kilometre freestyle event in , , in . 33 rd overall in the Scandinavian Ski Tour, which consisted of six World Cups in eight days in February 2020 .

overall in the Scandinavian Ski Tour, which consisted of six World Cups in eight days in . Is pursuing a bachelor's degree in sports intervention and a certificate in public communications at Laval University .

. Cendrine has excellent technique and quickly applies her coach's recommendations. She is working on perfecting her mental preparation in order to focus less on details and allow herself to let go. She hopes to qualify for the 2022 Olympic Games, with the intention of ending her career on a high note after overcoming several obstacles, including two concussions. Cendrine would like to work in a sports-related organization, where she can share her extensive experience in sports events.

Katherine Surin / Track and Field / 1st FAEQ Bursary

25 years old – Laval

Academic and Athletic Support $4,000

Silver medallist in the 400-metre event at the ACNW (Athletics Central North West) Championships in Potchefstroom, South Africa , in March 2020 .

, in . Bronze medallist in the 400-metre event at the Canadian Championships in July 2019 , with a personal best of 52.43 seconds.

, with a personal best of 52.43 seconds. Is pursuing a master of business administration degree (MBA) at Laval University , in the strategic project management stream.

, in the strategic project management stream. Katherine has long strides that allow her to cover more distance quickly, which is an important advantage in the 400-metre event. She is working on honing her mental preparation in order to be less self-critical and put less pressure on herself. She hopes to participate in the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer, both in the 4 x 400-metre relay and the 400-metre event, and then qualify for the finals at the Paris Olympics in 2024. Katherine would like to work in real estate, specifically in affordable housing development. She plans to obtain a license from the Régie du bâtiment du Québec (RBQ) and implement her own projects.

Nicolas Guy Turbide / Para-Swimming (S13) / 5th FAEQ Bursary

24 years old – Quebec City (Sainte-Foy – Sillery – Cap-Rouge)

Academic Excellence $4,000

Named para-swimmer of the year by the Quebec Swimming Federation in fall 2019.

Silver medallist in the 100-metre backstroke at the World Championships, where he also set two Canadian records in September 2019 .

. Is pursuing a bachelor's degree in financial planning at Laval University , where he maintained a GPA of 96% during the fall 2020 semester.

, where he maintained a GPA of 96% during the fall 2020 semester. Nicolas Guy spares no effort in competition or in training. His preparation methods are very professional. He is currently focusing on being more consistent in his turns and finishes at the wall. He would like to beat his own best time in the 100-metre backstroke and earn a spot on the podium at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. Nicolas Guy plans to complete his studies in finance before selecting a career, which he hopes will allow him to travel the world.

About MTY Group

MTY Group is a franchisor that operates more than 80 brands of quick-service and casual restaurants in Canada, the U.S. and overseas. Founded in Montreal, MTY Group is a family whose heart beats to the rhythm of its brands, the very soul of its multi-banner strategy. For over 40 years, it has been increasing its presence by delivering new concepts in quick-service restaurants and making acquisitions and strategic alliances that have allowed it to reach new heights, year after year. By combining new trends with operational know-how, the MTY Group's brands now touch the lives of millions of people every year. Through its 7,001 locations and the multitude of flavours of its many brands, MTY is able to satisfy the different tastes and needs of consumers, both today and into the future.

About the Foundation for Athletic Excellence (FAEQ)

Since its creation in 1985, the FAEQ has distributed $18 million in bursaries, consisting of 6,000 individual bursaries awarded to 3,000 different recipients. Not only does the FAEQ provide financial support to Quebec's student-athletes, but it also provides support resources such as academic counselling, sport/study balance, corporate internships, etc. The FAEQ is recognized for its personalized approach, rigorous management style, and influence in sport and education circles. faeq.com

For further information: Annie Pelletier, Director of Communications and Partnerships, Foundation for Athletic Excellence, 514-252-3171, ext. 3538, [email protected]; Peter Tsafoulias, VP, Franchise Development Eastern Canada, mtygroup.com, (514) 946-7571, [email protected]; For any requests for interviews with bursary recipients: Josée Robitaille, Administrative Assistant. Communications, [email protected]

