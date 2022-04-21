Montreal, April 21, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - MTY Food Group Inc. ("MTY" or the "Company") (TSX: MTY), franchisor and operator of multiple concepts of restaurants worldwide, announces today that Mr. Nik Rupp was promoted to Chief Operating Officer, Papa Murphy's division.

Mr. Rupp joined Papa Murphy's in 2018 as Chief Financial Officer, and then as Executive Vice President, Finance following the transaction with MTY in May 2019. During his tenure with Papa Murphy's and MTY, he has overseen strategy development, financial planning, accounting, supply chain, procurement, tax and treasury for Papa Murphy's and, in the past two years', accounting and tax for MTY Franchising USA, Inc. and its subsidiaries. He becomes MTY's fifth Chief Operating Officer, joining Marie-Line Beauchamp, Jason Brading, Marc Benzacar and Jeff Smit.

"Since the acquisition of Papa Murphy's, the division was run by a committee of five incredible members, one of which was Mr. Rupp. The time has now come to name a leader for the group.", said Eric Lefebvre, Chief executive officer of MTY. "Mr. Rupp brings a lot of experience and credibility with our franchise partners and our team, and as such he emerged as the natural leader for that division. He will work with the rest of Papa Murphy's leadership team to accelerate the development and implementation of new initiatives that will support our goals for the long-term."

Mr. Rupp has more than 20 years of senior-level finance, strategy and planning experience. Prior to joining Papa Murphy's he served as the Chief Financial Officer for Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc. from March 2016 to February 2018, and as Global Controller from January 2015 to March 2016. Prior to Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc., Mr. Rupp held several positions at Nike, Inc., including Global Controller of Nike Golf, and at Converse, Inc. in the Netherlands. Mr. Rupp holds a BA, Accountancy from Glasgow Caledonian University and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland.

