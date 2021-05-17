MONTREAL, May 17, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - MTY Food Group Inc. ("MTY" or the "Company") (TSX: MTY), franchisor and operator of multiple concepts of restaurants worldwide, announces today that Mrs. Suzan Zalter was appointed to its board of directors, effective May 13, 2021.

"On behalf of all members of the board of directors of MTY, I am happy to welcome Mrs. Zalter to our board of directors.", said Stanley Ma, Chairman of the board of MTY. "Mrs. Zalter brings 28 years of experience in the commercial real estate industry across North America. She is an established commercial real estate consultant working with a vast array of retailers, developing market penetration and portfolio optimization strategies, and as such brings a highly valuable expertise to our board of directors."

Mrs. Zalter holds a Bachelor of Science from Concordia University in Montreal and is a member of the ICSC. She is currently vice-president, advisory services, at Oberfeld Snowcap, a commercial real estate consulting firm established in Montreal, Quebec and with offices in Toronto, Ontario, Calgary, Alberta and Vancouver, British Columbia. Her nomination follows the resignation of Mr. David Wong from the board of directors in March 2021.

Certain information in this News Release may constitute "forward-looking" information that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, future expectations and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. When used in this News Release, this information may include words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan" and other terminology. This information reflects current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speaks only as of the date of this News Release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances. Additional information is available in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

MTY Food Group Inc.

_____________________________________

Stanley Ma, Chairman of the Board of Directors

SOURCE MTY Food Group Inc.

For further information: For more information please contact Eric Lefebvre, Chief Executive Officer at 1-514-336-8885 or by email at [email protected], or visit our website: www.mtygroup.com or SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com under the Company's name.

Related Links

http://www.mtygroup.com

